Without Further Ado, Introducing Two New Vintages of Tillamook® Maker's Reserve Aged Cheddars

"Tillamook® Maker's Reserve is a true testament to our passionate craftsmen and women," said Jill Allen, Director of Product Excellence for TCCA. "We make these exceptional Extra Sharp Cheddars with pride, passion and a double dose of patience for truly unforgettable flavor."

TCCA's team of tasting and sensory experts gather to grade every batch of cheese, measuring it against their signature flavor profile to choose the very best batches to become Maker's Reserve. Only a small selection makes the cut for this exclusive program, whose vintages have garnered accolades and awards from the American Cheese Society, the U.S. Champion Cheese Contest and the International Cheese Awards.

In January of each year, TCCA releases a new vintage of white cheddar made three years prior. These three-year cheddars are strategically released to last through their 10-year anniversaries, hence this year's releases of the 2018 (three-year) and 2011 (10-year) vintages.

Each cheese in the Maker's Reserve program is incredibly unique. Bold and nutty on the nose, the 2018 vintage dances with flavors of sweet malt and barley balanced with grassy notes and leek. Short and crumbly, with intermittent crystals and a shattering texture, salty hints of umami and toasted walnuts are unmistakable. The 2018 Maker's Reserve can be found at Safeway and Market of Choice in Portland, Ore., The Tillamook Creamery and The Tillamook Market at Portland International Airport. It's also available for shipping nationwide through Tillamook's online shop, Tillamook.com/Shop.

Full of sweet fruity notes of apple, honey and pineapple, 2011 Maker's Reserve has matured into the boldest of cheddars. With a generous smattering of large, crunchy crystals and a texture that's wonderfully short and dry, this one finishes with grassy flavors and creamy accents. A decade in the making and worth the wait, this cheese will be exclusively available for purchase at Whole Foods Market stores across the country beginning in May.

"Whole Foods Market is proud of our partnership with one of the country's leading dairy farmer cooperatives," said Cathy Strange, Vice President Specialty and Product Innovation and Development at Whole Foods Market. "TCCA is a recognized industry innovator, and this delicious cheese is a product we are excited to offer exclusively at Whole Foods Market."

Learn more about Maker's Reserve at Tillamook.com/MakersReserve and find it in a store near you at Tillamook.com/Tillamaps.

About Tillamook County Creamery Association

Founded in 1909 as a farmer-owned cooperative, Tillamook County Creamery Association (TCCA) prides itself on its commitment to bringing to market the most consistent, best tasting, highest quality dairy products made in the most natural way possible. Guided by the belief that everyone deserves real food that makes them feel good every day, TCCA has earned top awards for their cheese, ice cream, sour cream, butter, cream cheese spreads and yogurt products made with unwavering values that never sacrifice or compromise quality for profit. TCCA is currently made up of almost 80 farming families, primarily based in Tillamook County, Oregon. TCCA operates production facilities in Tillamook and Boardman, Oregon and employs nearly 900 people throughout the state. The Tillamook Creamery is the largest tourist attraction on the coast of Oregon and one of the most popular in the state, attracting more than one million visitors each year. For more information on TCCA and Tillamook®, visit Tillamook.com.

Media Contacts:

Jake Ferguson

[email protected]

Bridget Ryan, TCCA

[email protected]

SOURCE Tillamook County Creamery Association

Related Links

https://www.tillamook.com/

