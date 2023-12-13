WITHU CHOSEN AS VISA CUSTOMER LOYALTY PARTNER ACROSS LATIN AMERICA & THE CARIBBEAN

News provided by

WithU

13 Dec, 2023, 08:00 ET

  • WithU, a global fitness app, has partnered with Visa, a world leader in digital payments, to provide Visa cardholders in the Latin America & Caribbean region (LAC) free access to WithU's 1,500+ on-demand workouts.
  • The promotion will provide free access to WithU's world class coaching for Visa Platinum, Visa Signature and Visa Infinite credit and debit cardholders in 22 countries across Latin America & the Caribbean.  
  • Partnering with WithU is Visa's first expansion of its customer loyalty programme into the fitness sphere, with plans to expand the partnership into further territories in 2024. 

LONDON, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fitness app, WithU, is today announcing news of an official partnership with Visa, a world leader in digital payments, in the Latin America & Caribbean region (LAC). Under the partnership, WithU has been selected as a preferred fitness technology partner as part of Visa's customer loyalty programme.

The partnership commences with a promotion that will provide free access to WithU's full library of 1,500+ on-demand workouts for up to Visa Platinum, Visa Signature and Visa Infinite credit and debit cardholders across 22 LAC countries. Designed to reward customer loyalty, eligible cardholders will receive six months' free access to WithU's world class coaching on the WithU app.

This promotion forms part of Visa's expansion of its customer loyalty strategy, with WithU selected as the digital payment provider's first loyalty fitness partner. The LAC promotion marks the first in a series of partnerships between the brands, with plans to expand into further territories in 2024.

Steve Clarke, founder and CEO of WithU says, "At WithU, our mission is to bring world class coaching to everyone, to help people globally to build a sustainable fitness routine. This partnership with Visa LAC is an extremely exciting step that supports us on this mission. In rewarding Visa customers with access to our full library of fitness and wellness content, we hope to provide access to quality coaching that can become part of the daily lives of millions at every stage of their fitness journey across Latin America and the Caribbean.

We're honoured to be Visa's first fitness partner in the loyalty space, and look forward to continuing our relationship with further launches in new territories in 2024 and beyond."

Notes to Editors

  • Partnership period: December 2023 - December 2025
  • Partnership applies to eligible customers in the following countries: Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Aruba, Curacao, Bahamas, Barbados, Bermuda, Jamaica, Trinidad & Tobago.
  • The promotion is available to Visa Platinum, Visa Signature and Visa Infinite credit & debit cardholders only.
  • Eligible cardholders receive free 6 months access to WithU.
  • Issuing banks have the option to increase the offer for a further 6 months for their cardholders
  • At the end of the promotion period (6 or 12 months) cardholders have the option to extend their access (post promotion offer) for a one off fee of $10.

Media contact: 

Chelsea Snell, Press and Communications Manager
[email protected]

SOURCE WithU

Also from this source

WITHU ES ELEGIDO COMO SOCIO DE FIDELIZACIÓN DE CLIENTES DE VISA EN TODA LATINOAMÉRICA Y EL CARIBE

La aplicación de entrenamiento físico, WithU, anuncia hoy la noticia de una asociación oficial con Visa, líder mundial en pagos digitales, en la...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Contracts

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.