Withum, Aiwyn launch unified client collaboration platform

Top 25 Accounting Firm Taps Technology Innovator to Simplify Client Engagement Across the Service Lifecycle

PRINCETON, N.J., March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Withum, a leading advisory, tax and accounting firm, and Aiwyn, a professional services technology innovator, announced the launch of Aiwyn Experience, a unified, custom-branded client portal designed to streamline how professional services firms deliver services and engage with clients.

Withum

Aiwyn Experience consolidates traditionally disconnected client-facing tools into a single platform, reducing complexity across the engagement lifecycle—from request intake and document exchange to deliverables and payment. The solution reflects Withum's continued investment in digital transformation while addressing the evolving expectations of today's clients.

"Our collaboration with Aiwyn reflects our commitment to meeting clients where they are in an increasingly digital environment," said Mike Yarrow, Partner at Withum. "We didn't just want to adopt technology; we wanted to shape the future of client engagement across tax, audit and advisory services. This platform gives us the flexibility to showcase the Withum brand while delivering a seamless, intuitive experience for our clients."

According to Aiwyn research, 76% of accounting firms rate client experience as their top priority, underscoring the growing gap between client expectations and the disparate tools professional services firms traditionally rely on. Aiwyn Experience was designed to close that gap by simplifying workflows for both clients and firm professionals.

"Working with Withum validates our vision of a connected client ecosystem in professional services," noted Justin Adams, CEO at Aiwyn. "Withum's willingness to collaborate helped shape a platform that differentiates firms through technology while improving client experience in meaningful, measurable ways."

To develop the platform, Aiwyn worked closely with Withum's firm leadership, client service professionals, Innovation Department product engineering and management teams and marketing leaders. The collaboration focused on building a solution that integrates seamlessly with Aiwyn's existing technology while delivering value across client service, operations and growth.

Aiwyn Experience features a modular architecture supported by native integrations and open APIs. Core components include request management, e-signatures, document organization, deliverables distribution, integrated payments and centralized messaging. Together, these capabilities reduce manual coordination and time spent switching between systems, allowing teams to focus on higher-value client work.

The launch reflects a broader shift within professional services toward unified client engagement platforms that replace fragmented tools and manual processes. By simplifying the technology stack, firms can enhance service delivery, improve scalability and support sustainable growth without proportional increases in overhead.

About Withum

Established in 1974, Withum is a national top-ranking public accounting firm that provides advisory, tax and audit services on a local-to-global scale. Headquartered in Princeton, NJ, Withum has a presence in major financial centers nationwide. Withum is an independent member of HLB International, a global network of independent advisory and accounting firms. Learn more at withum.com.

About Aiwyn

Aiwyn is the first complete platform for modern accounting firms across payments, practice management, client experience, and tax. Aiwyn delivers modern accounting solutions that transform how firms operate, connect with clients, and grow their business.

Media Contact

Mollie Burpo

[email protected]

SOURCE Aiwyn