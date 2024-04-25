Withum Grows Not-for-Profit Practice in Philadelphia, Expands Strategy

PHILADELPHIA, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Public accounting, tax and advisory firm dedicated to serving nonprofit and government organizations.

BBD's boutique experience will bolster Withum's efforts in serving nonprofit entities. Its Not-for-Profit, Government and Education Practice has steadily expanded for over 15 years, from its first team in NJ to now having an established presence along the East and West Coasts.

"By joining forces with BBD's strong and dedicated team of experienced professionals, we can expand our ability to support the organizations that support those most in need in our communities," said Brad Caruso, Partner and Practice Leader for the Not-for-Profit, Government and Education Practice.

Outside of traditional accounting, tax and assurance services, Withum succeeds in strengthening nonprofits through various advisory solutions. While ensuring nonprofits and government entities provide transparency for the public regarding their financials, Caruso shares, "Tax-exempt entities find value in having a team of dedicated professionals who can help with outsourced accounting needs as the cost of labor and shortage of accounting professionals increases, which directly affects charitable organizations." From staffing nonprofits with part-time CFOs and controllers to full-service accounting teams, Withum is enabling nonprofits to do more with less.

The Firm also sees nonprofit and government entities benefitting from digital transformation tools. "Larger organizations need better ways to collaborate quickly and more efficiently. Microsoft 365 environments are perfect for this. They're full of tools, often discounted to nonprofits, that give organizations more time and resources to focus on mission-based work."

Dedicated to elevating the nonprofit industry, Caruso hosts leaders from the nonprofit circuit on Withum's Civic Warriors podcast. Guests share stories on their trials and triumphs of establishing and running nonprofits and how they drive their missions forward to effect change. Listeners are inspired by their stories of resiliency and learn ways to strengthen their communities and operations.

Withum's Not-for-Profit, Government and Education Practice is a specialty service area of the Firm and an arm of Withum's continued promise to support the communities in every region it touches. The Firm supports events in Philadelphia and nationwide throughout the year, ensuring team members remain connected to their communities.

As Withum celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, the value pillars on which it was built—a commitment to its people, clients and communities—remain at the forefront of everything it does. Visit withum.com/why-withum to learn more.

