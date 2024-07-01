Withum Names 20 New Partners

PRINCETON, N.J., July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Withum is proud to announce its 2024 New Partner Class.

Twenty team members advance to partner in Withum offices nationwide and join the dynamic, diverse corporate leadership team at the Firm.

"It's my privilege to introduce Withum's 2024 New Partner Class," said Pat Walsh, managing partner and CEO. "We are celebrating these individuals for reaching a career milestone they have worked tirelessly toward. Each person on this list has exhibited a strong entrepreneurial spirit, dedication to their profession, and long-lasting grit that I am sure will propel them and our firm through many years of success. At Withum, our people are our greatest asset, and this new partner class is a testament to that belief. Congratulations to all of our new partners!"

Ryan Bixenman, Tax Team Leader, Special Purpose Acquisition Company Services Team

Tyler Collins, Market Leader, R&D Tax Credit Services

Kerra Diener, Tax

Patrick Donahue, Audit

Mark Eckerle Audit, Team Leader, Digital Currency and Blockchain Technology

Christina Flynn, Quality Control

Josh Horowitz Team Leader, Professional Sports Services Team

David Katz, Quality Control

Daniel Krolikowski Co-Leader, Founders and Technology Executive Services Team

Sean Linde, Audit

Rhonda Maraziti, Chief Marketing Officer

Kevin McElgunn, Audit, Team Leader, Cloud-Based Technology Solutions

Lauren Naples, Team Co-Leader, Education Services Team

Zachary NewComer, Audit, SEC-related work

Joshua Pagano, Tax, Financial Services

Luca Panarelli, Team Co-Leader, Digital Health Services Team

Amanda Romond, Lead, Foundations Services Team

Sean Urbany, Tax

Lara Waldner, Team Leader, Audit Lead, Theatre and Entertainment Services

Laura Whitman, Team Co-Leader, Staffing and Consulting Services

Congratulations to all new partners!

