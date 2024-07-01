Withum Names 20 New Partners

Jul 01, 2024, 09:25 ET
PRINCETON, N.J., July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Withum is proud to announce its 2024 New Partner Class.
Twenty team members advance to partner in Withum offices nationwide and join the dynamic, diverse corporate leadership team at the Firm.
"It's my privilege to introduce Withum's 2024 New Partner Class," said Pat Walsh, managing partner and CEO. "We are celebrating these individuals for reaching a career milestone they have worked tirelessly toward. Each person on this list has exhibited a strong entrepreneurial spirit, dedication to their profession, and long-lasting grit that I am sure will propel them and our firm through many years of success. At Withum, our people are our greatest asset, and this new partner class is a testament to that belief. Congratulations to all of our new partners!"
Ryan Bixenman, Tax Team Leader, Special Purpose Acquisition Company Services Team
Tyler Collins, Market Leader, R&D Tax Credit Services
Kerra Diener, Tax
Patrick Donahue, Audit
Mark Eckerle Audit, Team Leader, Digital Currency and Blockchain Technology
Christina Flynn, Quality Control
Josh Horowitz Team Leader, Professional Sports Services Team
David Katz, Quality Control
Daniel Krolikowski Co-Leader, Founders and Technology Executive Services Team
Sean Linde, Audit
Rhonda Maraziti, Chief Marketing Officer
Kevin McElgunn, Audit, Team Leader, Cloud-Based Technology Solutions
Lauren Naples, Team Co-Leader, Education Services Team
Zachary NewComer, Audit, SEC-related work
Joshua Pagano, Tax, Financial Services
Luca Panarelli, Team Co-Leader, Digital Health Services Team
Amanda Romond, Lead, Foundations Services Team
Sean Urbany, Tax
Lara Waldner, Team Leader, Audit Lead, Theatre and Entertainment Services
Laura Whitman, Team Co-Leader, Staffing and Consulting Services
Congratulations to all new partners! Get to know the 2024 New Partner Class.
Established in 1974, Withum is a national top-ranking public accounting firm providing advisory, tax and audit services to businesses and individuals on a local-to-global scale. Headquartered in Princeton, NJ, Withum has a presence in major financial centers across the country. Withum is an independent member of HLB, the global advisory and accounting network. For more information, please visit www.withum.com.
SOURCE Withum
Share this article