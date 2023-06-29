Withum Names Nineteen New Partners

PRINCETON, N.J., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Withum, a leading advisory, technology and accounting firm, is proud to announce its 2023 New Partner Class.

Withum's 19 New Partners
"I'm excited to introduce this year's New Partner Class," said Pat Walsh, Managing Partner and CEO. "To get to this level takes an incredible amount of grit, passion and determination. This group is comprised of dedicated individuals who have a deep understanding of what it takes to succeed and thrive in business and life. The accomplishments of each individual are evidence of a larger trend—that of professionals going above and beyond, never ceasing to learn, create and innovate to better the future of our Firm and the entire accounting industry. I am proud to call them my Partners."

Nineteen team members advance to partner in Withum offices nationwide and join the Firm's dynamic, diverse corporate leadership team, totaling 225 partners.

  1. Ryan Brandt, Tax - Manufacturing, Real Estate, Cannabis, Private Client Services
  2. Devin Desmond, Not-for-Profit Audits and Tax Lead
  3. Alexander Dundara, Audit, Team Leader - Digital Health Services
  4. Stephanie Fitzgerald, Audit, SOC, Systems and Process Assurance Services
  5. Tom Girone, Tax-Controversy Team
  6. Sam Greenbaum, Tax, E-Commerce, Co-leader - FemTech
  7. Jeanette Jordan, M&A and Transaction Advisory
  8. Albert Leech, Audit, Employee Benefit Plans, Labor Organizations
  9. Kevin Lin, Business Tax, High-Net-Worth Individuals
  10. Stephanie Maresca, Accounting, Team Leader - Physician and Dental Practices
  11. Daniel Mayo, Lead - National Tax Services
  12. Amanda McKenna, Team Lead - Venture Capital Tax
  13. Shannon Metz, Audit, Team Leader - International Financial Reporting
  14. Val Orekhov, Cloud Computing and AI Expert
  15. Vince Phorn, Audit, Team Leader - West Coast Technology and Mortgage Banking Services
  16. Aaron Slaughter, Audit, Multiemployer Benefit Plans, Labor Unions
  17. Hayley Stout, Tax, Consulting, Healthcare
  18. Robert Thomas, Audit Lead - West Coast Publicly-Traded Technology and Life Sciences
  19. Daniel Vukosa, Tax, Life Sciences, Technology and Emerging Growth Services, Consumer Products

Learn more about Withum's New Partners on its Meet the New Partners page.

Established in 1974, Withum is a national top-ranking public accounting firm providing advisory, tax and audit services on a local-to-global scale. Headquartered in Princeton, NJ, Withum has offices in major financial centers and cities across the country. Withum is an independent member of HLB, the global advisory and accounting network. For more information, please visit www.withum.com.

