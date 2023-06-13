WithYouWithMe Partners with GED Testing Service on Innovative Learning Insights to Boost Chances of Passing the GED

News provided by

Pearson

13 Jun, 2023, 08:55 ET

WASHINGTON and MINNEAPOLIS, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 700,000 students who take the GED® test each year will soon have access to powerful insights that will help them be successful, thanks to a new initiative aimed at improving student learning outcomes.

GED Testing Service®, jointly owned by Pearson and the American Council on Education, which operates the international GED program, has partnered with WithYouWithMe, a social impact tech company, to provide students with free access to its world-leading learning preference assessment.

The partnership aims to support learners by providing them insights into their unique personal learning style and to select curated learning materials that will help them study for the exam.

WYWM CEO Tom Larter noted that understanding learning preference provides individuals with competitive advantage not just for the GED test – but for long-term education and employment opportunities.

"All individuals should have the opportunity to realize their potential and we're proud to provide our learning preference assessment and other resources to GED learners, to help them gain the skills and confidence they need to succeed," said Mr. Larter.

Each student has a unique way of processing, internalizing, and remembering information. Some individuals learn best through visual aids such as diagrams, while others may prefer auditory cues like lectures, or learn best through hands-on experiences.

By identifying their learning preference, individuals can tailor their study habits and strategies to be more effective and efficient.

By increasing the number of students successfully earning a GED diploma, we can help level up the workforce with greater diversity and equality by opening exciting new career paths that individuals may never have thought possible.

Vicki Greene, President of GED Testing Service and SVP Workforce Skills, said: "the learning preference insights will equip learners with important information to not only support their GED preparation, but also broader life and career choices. We're confident that providing them with insight into their learning style will set them up for success."

Each year, hundreds of thousands of Americans start their GED journey, whether it's to go to college, prepare for a new job or simply to achieve this milestone. It's incredibly important to provide these learners with a world-class service and positive learning environment to help them thrive.

GED Testing Service is also partnering with WithYouWithMe to launch the GED Tech Apprenticeshipä program which will support 300 GED students from diverse backgrounds into new tech careers. Under the GED Tech Apprenticeship program, students will have the opportunity to complete WithYouWithMe's broader testing program to identify those with a high propensity to excel in tech careers. They'll then have access to free accredited training to upskill them into high demand tech roles and we'll help them find roles at leading companies in the United States."

The GED learning preference assessment is currently in development and is expected to launch by July 2023. For more information about the partnership between WithYouWithMe and GED Testing Service, please visit withyouwithme.com and GED.com.

Contact: CT Turner, Vice President | GED Testing Service | [email protected]

About GED Testing Service

The GED test has opened doors to better jobs and college programs for more than 20 million graduates since 1942. The GED test is accepted by virtually all U.S. colleges and employers. As the creator of the one official GED test, GED Testing Service has a responsibility to ensure that the program continues to be a reliable and valuable pathway to a better life for the millions of adults without a high school diploma. GED Testing Service is a joint venture between the American Council on Education and Pearson.

GED Testing Service LLC | GED.com

About WithYouWithMe

WithYouWithMe is a social impact company that helps organizations solve their digital skills shortages by identifying and growing talent in places others don't look – whether it's underrepresented groups in society or within their existing workforce. Founded in Australia in 2015, it became the Asia Pacific's fastest growing tech company (Deloitte Fast 50), before scaling into North America and the United Kingdom.

SOURCE Pearson

Also from this source

PEARSON HIGHER EDUCATION ANUNCIA LA FUSIÓN DE BACHILLERATO A SU ECOSISTEMA DE SOLUCIONES DE APRENDIZAJE

Más del 70% de los mexicanos podría tener mejores oportunidades si dominara el inglés

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.