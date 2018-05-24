WITI Announces PowerSource Coaching Program for Coaches and Mentors

This program is designed for experienced professional coaches, as well as experienced industry, academic, and government professionals interested in providing coaching, information, resources, and skills to a global community of WITI members. The WITI PowerSource program empowers top-level coaches and mentors to connect with individuals and organizations seeking to grow their professional skills and build stronger careers in technology-based industries.

As a WITI PowerSource Coach, members have an opportunity to showcase their expertise to women and men in the WITI community who are looking for precisely the type of support a particular coach can provide. Members can focus on what they do best: coaching, while leveraging the power of the WITI brand to enhance their credibility and attract new clients. As an added benefit, coaches will have access to additional support and shared resources through a trusted community of other qualified coaches.

"I hired my first professional coach at the beginning of my career and continue to work with a coach to achieve my goals," said Carolyn Leighton, WITI Founder/Chairwoman. "Professional Coaching has always been my secret weapon in helping make smarter choices, and more effectively address challenges and opportunities throughout my career."

WITI-sponsored coaching workshops and coaching circles are so popular, many are sold out before people arrive at WITI events. The WITI PowerSource Coaching Program offers coaches and mentors the ideal forum to share their expertise with highly motivated members, while simultaneously enhancing their own careers and knowledge base.

Kim Meninger, executive coach and WITI PowerSource program manager, added, "There's an increasing demand for coaching, and to provide an opportunity for coaches to get in front of the WITI community in a more formalized way is a win-win for everybody."

To learn more about the WITI PowerSource coaching program and membership benefits, visit the WITI website: https://www.witi.com/powersource/

