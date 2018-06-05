WITI Appoints Candice Benson As Executive Vice President Of Corporate Relationships And Strategy

Ms. Benson served most recently as founder and CEO of Benson Consulting Inc., headquartered in Bedford, New Hampshire. Since 2007 she has collaborated with numerous Fortune 50 companies to streamline and optimize their complex processes and workflows; additionally, she has directed change-management projects, managed M&A transitions, and established innovation programs.

Ms. Benson will work with WITI partner organizations worldwide to more effectively empower women in the workplace, and to develop and enhance their diversity initiatives.

Increased numbers of organizations are recognizing the value of a diverse workforce in engaging new markets and driving innovation; in fact, research studies have drawn direct correlations between an organization's depth of employee diversity and positive business results. Towards that end, Ms. Benson and her team will guide executives in the active development of real opportunities, tools, training, and corporate cultures to encourage and leverage the contributions of diverse personnel in their organizations.

"I'm thrilled to be working with WITI to advance their mission to advocate for greater and equal opportunities for women in the workplace," stated Ms. Benson. "More women than ever before want fair access to a seat at the table, but, historically, most businesses have not fully embraced diversity. Our goal is to help organizations see the true value of diversity of thought to the bottom line of their business and work with them to infuse their entire enterprise with an appreciation for the rewards that a diverse talent strategy can bring."

About WITI

Founded in 1989 by Carolyn Leighton, WITI (Women in Technology International) is a leading worldwide authority on women in business and technology. For nearly 30 years, WITI has consistently been a clear voice advocating women's contributions to the tech industry, inspiring them to pursue STEM careers and actively working with corporate partners to create a culture of equality. To learn more, please visit witi.com and follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

