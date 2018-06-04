WITI Counts Down to Start of 24th Annual Women in Technology Summit

For 30 years, WITI has remained a leading worldwide authority on business and technology by advocating for women's contributions to the tech industry, inspiring women to pursue STEM careers, and actively working with corporate partners to create a culture of equality. Through the Annual Women in Technology Summit, WITI provides access, practical tools, connections, and hands-on experience to its global community.

"If I could say one thing to this year's summit attendees it would be this: we're not your ordinary women's event," said WITI founder and CEO Carolyn Leighton. "Women and men face countless situations their education and experience does not prepare them to handle throughout their career. You can be smart, experienced, and knowledgeable in your work, but not knowing how to effectively navigate company politics and relationship building can completely block your efforts to achieve your career goals. And this is why WITI is committed to equipping our community with the skills to handle these challenges so they can successfully achieve their goals. At the Summit, we'll leverage the transformative power of coaching and interactive learning to equip attendees for the modern workplace."

This year's Annual Women in Technology Summit attendees can participate in a wide variety of hands-on learning experiences, including but not limited to:

One-hour coaching circles, tech tables, and one-on-one mentoring sessions

WITI Industry Networks (WINs) panels that offer deep-dive perspectives on vertical market topics

Summit Workshops designed to provide 60-minute experiences that help build key skills like breaking biased habits, pitching big ideas, and creating a business plan

Business and Technology Expo featuring 30+ companies that have a demonstrated interest in empowering women in technology

The Cannabis Business & Technology Symposium

WITI's 23rd Annual Women in Technology Hall of Fame Awards Induction Ceremony on Monday, June 11 th

This year's Summit will open attendees up to a wide variety of emerging technologies, including autonomous vehicles, artificial intelligence, blockchain, virtual reality, Space/Mars exploration, and more. Speakers come from diverse backgrounds and industries, representing Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IDC, Electronic Arts, LinkedIn, PBS, IBM, NASA, Johnson & Johnson, the United Nations, and dozens of other leading companies.

The WITI team aims to make a tremendous impact on the professional career of summit participants by painting the big picture of possibilities they can achieve in their lifetime. Attendees will get connected, access coaching, and feel inspired across new business opportunities in the technology field, emerging innovative solutions to the world's biggest problems, and leadership advice.

For more information on WITI, the Summit, the Hall of Fame Awards, or to register for the event visit https://www.witi.com/conferences/2018/summit/.

