Witness the Eveline Smart Fertility System: iXensor will exhibit its mobile health solution at ACOG 2018 in Austin, Texas.

"Eveline Smart Ovulation Test is the world's first ovulation tracker that seamlessly integrates the ovulation tests and user's smartphone applications," said Alan Tsai, CEO and co-founder of iXensor. "We aim to make the tracking and guessing work easier and to make all trying-to-conceive women less stressful. I'm proud to say that we did it."

Eveline Smart Ovulation Test has won the Best of Baby Tech Awards in Fertility and Pregnancy in CES 2018, recognizing its outstanding achievements in fertility and pregnancy technology. It also won high reputation from users on Amazon, demonstrating its excellent work.

"Eveline not only brings the ovulation test, but also serves as a platform to provide a total solution for better fertility care. The technology can easily adapt with different tests and help manage the women's health through the application. We will continue to extend the technology to provide more products and better care for women," said Claire Tsai, Director of Business Development of iXensor.

iXensor will be at Booth No.23032 from April 28th to April 30th at ACOG, Texas. Its brilliant technology will definitely be worth visiting.

About iXensor

Founded in 2012, iXensor is a connected device company based in Taipei, Taiwan. iXensor's proprietary PixoTest® technology empowers smartphone users to take instant health checkups on their phones. The patented technology utilizes the front-facing camera of the smartphone to analyze the color change of the test strips. With the technology, test strips can be detected directly by the smartphone and apps with seamless synchronization of test data without any meter or bluetooth connection. For more information, please visit: www.ixensor.com

