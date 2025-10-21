WitnessAI Achieves SOC 2 Type II Compliance, Reinforcing Commitment to Security and Trust

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WitnessAI , a leading AI security and governance platform vendor, today announced that it has successfully completed its SOC 2 Type II audit. This latest milestone underscores the company's unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest standards of data security, privacy, and operational integrity for its customers.

SOC 2 Type II compliance, developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), is the industry benchmark for evaluating a company's controls related to security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. Achieving this certification demonstrates that WitnessAI has implemented rigorous, independently verified security practices that operate effectively over time.

"At WitnessAI, security isn't just a feature—it's our foundation," said Dan Graves, Chief Product Officer at WitnessAI. "We understand that our customers trust us with their most critical data and workflows, and we take that responsibility seriously. Achieving SOC 2 Type II compliance affirms that security is job number one—not just for our team, but for the value we deliver to every customer."

The WitnessAI platform empowers enterprises to safely adopt and manage AI by embedding robust security controls at every layer. With SOC 2 Type II certification, customers can be confident that WitnessAI adheres to stringent security protocols designed to protect sensitive data against evolving threats.

This achievement underscores WitnessAI's continued momentum in advancing enterprise AI security. It builds on the company's mission to enable businesses to innovate with confidence, knowing their AI systems are protected at every stage. Following the August launches of Witness Attack and Witness Protect, the WitnessAI Platform now delivers comprehensive coverage across the full AI security lifecycle — from secure development and compliant employee usage to runtime protection for models and applications.

About WitnessAI

WitnessAI is the leading AI security platform vendor, dedicated to helping organizations adopt and scale artificial intelligence securely. By delivering enterprise-grade security, compliance, and governance controls, WitnessAI enables businesses to unlock the full potential of AI with confidence and trust.

