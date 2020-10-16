Witnessing the well-off society in Jiangsu, the "SHOW JIANGSU" Photography Activity closed

2020 is the final year of building a well-off society in an all-round way. This event invited AFP, European Pressphoto Agency, Mainichi Shimbun, Nihon Keizai Shimbun and other overseas news media, centering on the theme of "Well-off Society with Great Beauty", experiencing up-close the life of Jiangsu with "strong economy, rich people, beautiful environment, and highly civilized society", and recording the achievements of Jiangsu's high-level and comprehensive construction of a well-off society from multiple perspectives.

The "SHOW JIANGSU" Photography Activity has been held for three consecutive years since 2018. Photographers from mainstream media have been invited to Jiangsu. The photos taken by the Washington Post, Wall Street Journal, The Guardian, and other dozens of famous international newspapers, shows the real and comprehensive Jiangsu.

During the five-day itinerary, the photography group visited Zhenjiang Hengshun Vinegar Industry and experienced the national intangible cultural heritage, Hengshun Vinegar Brewing Skills; Xingang Agriculture and Runguo Agriculture, at the foot of the Chuishan Mountain, showed wisdom and innovation of ecological agriculture; they experienced Jiangsu's economic development speed and hard core strength in companies such as Hiwing Technology and Tiangong International. The second stop of the activity chose Yancheng, a leader in domestic ecological construction. In the World Natural Heritage Site of the Yellow and Bohai Sea Migratory Birds Habitat and the Wind, Solar and Fishing Base, it can be seen that Yancheng has been deeply practicing the concept of green development; in Goldwind Technology, Dongfeng Yueda Kia and Mobis factories, the team saw a neat and orderly automated production line. The imagination of the future factory became a reality here, and it also brought a perfect end to the activity in this stage.

Image Attachments Links: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=374321

Caption: "SHOW JIANGSU" Photographic Activity

