WiTricity, International Transportation Service Launch Pilot Wireless Charging on Ford E-Transit Fleet at Port of Long Beach

This program marks the beginning of a pioneering partnership between WiTricity and International Transportation Service (ITS) at the Port of Long Beach

WiTricity and ITS pilot program features the first Ford E-Transit equipped with WiTricity's wireless charging technology

Showcased at ACT Expo: WiTricity will showcase the Ford E-Transit with enhanced wireless charging capability in booth #1200

WATERTOWN, Mass. and LONG BEACH, Calif., May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WiTricity , the leader in wireless electric vehicle charging, and International Transportation Service LLC (ITS) are launching a first-of-its-kind pilot program at the Port of Long Beach.

The six-month program will test the effectiveness and efficiency of WiTricity's patented wireless charging technology in real-world conditions.

WiTricity is providing wireless charging for the International Transportation Service (ITS) America light-duty fleet at the Port of Long Beach. Depicted in the photo is a Ford Transit Connect powered by WiTricity’s Halo wireless charging unit.

This initiative will allow ITS to assess the effect of wireless charging on operational costs as it electrifies its light-duty fleet. It also highlights two significant firsts: the first wirelessly charged Ford E-Transit using WiTricity technology, and the first collaboration between WiTricity and ITS showcasing WiTricity's Halo™ wireless EV charging system in a practical fleet setting.

WiTricity's wireless chargers will power a portion of ITS's light-duty fleet, which is used for transporting staff and visitors around the busy terminal. The data collected will guide ITS as it moves forward with plans to fully electrify its light-duty fleet.

WiTricity's technology allows EVs to be charged simply by parking over a charging pad, offering the same speed and efficiency as a standard Level 2 plug but with enhanced convenience, reliability, and safety.

WiTricity will be featuring the Ford E-Transit with wireless charging capability at the ACT show in booth #1200, providing an opportunity for industry professionals to see the technology firsthand.

"The International Transportation Service pilot program will yield meaningful real-world data on the benefits of our wireless charging for fleets," said Joe Benz, CEO of WiTricity. "Our WiTricity Halo™ wireless EV charging platform unlocks significant potential for commercial deployments, offering seamless, efficient charging that improves safety, reduces costs, and optimizes workflow. This pilot program is a great first step to help ITS minimize the total cost of ownership of electrifying its fleet."

"The San Pedro gateway has seen dramatic changes in the container market, customer behavior, modal shifts, and regulatory environment over the last few years," said ITS CEO Kim Holtermand. "Throughout these changes, ITS has continuously invested in equipment, systems, and people to offer agile, solution-focused, and greener services to our customers across the supply chain."

WiTricity is the pioneer in wireless charging for electric vehicles, leading the development and implementation of magnetic resonance technology across both passenger and commercial vehicles. The company's extensive patent portfolio is critical to the global EV wireless charging standards ratified by SAE, ISO, and GB. WiTricity's technology is indispensable for the wireless charging of various products, from consumer electronics to micro-mobility and robotics.

International Transportation Service (ITS) has been a leader in reducing air pollution associated with port-related operations since 2006. Even before the San Pedro Bay ports adopted their original Clean Air Action Plan, ITS was the first container terminal operator to sign a full 20-year green lease with the Port of Long Beach, leading the way for ships calling at the Port of Long Beach to run on electricity at berth, using renewable fuels to power container yard equipment, and accelerating turnover of cargo handling equipment to the cleanest available technologies. ITS' commitment to greening its operations now extends to investment in the latest hybrid drive technology to power its rubber-tired gantry cranes and most recently the extension of its light-duty fleet to include the Ford E-Transit.

