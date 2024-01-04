WiTricity to Unveil Wireless Charging for Electric Golf Carts and New Automaker at CES

The next generation of low-speed vehicles will be the first to offer the hands-free convenience of wireless charging, available this summer

WiTricity will display its wireless charging at its CES booth, located in Booth 6801 in the West Hall

WATERTOWN, Mass., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WiTricity announced today it will showcase for the first time its solution for wireless charging on electric golf cars and neighborhood electric vehicles (NEVs) at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada. WiTricity will also display in its booth a new vehicle from a South Korea-based OEM outfitted with a receiver based on WiTricity technology alongside a Ford Mach-E that has been upgraded with the WiTricity Halo™ Wireless Receiver.

"Consumers have been unequivocal in their desire for wireless charging for EVs of all sizes," said Alex Gruzen, CEO of WiTricity. "It's exciting to showcase the broad range of wireless charging solutions enabled by WiTricity, from new electric vehicles to the rapidly growing market of golf cars on both residential streets and courses. We're providing people with the freedom to simply park and charge."

The WiTricity Halo™ wireless EV charging system, which includes WiTricity's wireless charger, receiver, and cloud-connected software, has been implemented on numerous passenger vehicles around the world. WiTricity previously launched its FastTrack Integration Program for automotive OEMs that allows for an initial vehicle integration in just three months, dramatically increasing the automaker's ability to test wireless charging on existing and future EV platforms.

A Convenient Solution for the Rise in Golf Cart Transportation

Utilizing the same underlying wireless technology, WiTricity will unveil its wireless charging solution for golf cars which will be commercially available starting in the summer of 2024. The system includes the WiTricity Halo™ Receiver, which will be mounted in the vehicle either at the factory or as a dealer-installed option, and the WiTricity Halo™ Power Hub, which plugs into an ordinary household outlet. Key launch partners will be announced at CES.

Golf cars are increasingly the preferred mode of transportation in many communities across the US, both for a round of golf or errands in and around the community, as a more convenient and environmentally friendly transportation option. Now, golf car owners and operators will enjoy the convenience of wireless charging, which operates with efficiency and speed comparable to plug-in charging without the hassles associated with plugging in.

South Korean Automaker turns to WiTricity for Wireless Charging

WiTricity will also demonstrate the future availability of wireless charging on an upcoming new vehicle from a South Korean automaker. This vehicle will sit alongside WiTricity's upgraded Ford Mach-E, equipped with WiTricity's magnetic resonance technology and capable of charging hassle-free by simply parking over the WiTricity Halo™ Charger.

"Global demand for wireless charging for EVs continues to grow," said Gruzen. "We are thrilled to have the opportunity to work with new OEMs and help to provide wireless charging for more drivers worldwide."

CES is the world's most influential technology event held in Las Vegas, on Jan. 9-12. WiTricity will showcase its wireless charging technology at Booth #6801 in the West Hall. To learn more about WiTricity, its products and partnerships, visit: https://witricity.com .

SOURCE WiTricity