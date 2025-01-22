WITT Certified Seal Debuts at Travel & Adventure Show in NYC, Revolutionizing Wellness Travel

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WITT™ (Wellness in Travel & Tourism) is excited to unveil the WITT Certified Seal, the first global certification dedicated to identifying hotels that authentically deliver on wellness. Launching at the Travel & Adventure Show (TAS) in NYC, January 25-26, 2025, this marks a new era for wellness-minded travelers seeking verified wellness experiences.

In partnership with TAS, WITT will introduce the certification to thousands of travel enthusiasts, industry professionals, and media representatives. Attendees will be among the first to explore how the WITT Certified Seal helps to identify properties that prioritize well-being, sustainability, and exceptional service.

Why the WITT Certified Seal?

Unlike wellness claims driven by marketing, the WITT Certified Seal is grounded in rigorous, expert-developed standards. Each property undergoes on-site audits of over 100 criteria to ensure a comprehensive wellness experience.

"The WITT Certified Seal represents a new era of accountability and excellence in wellness travel," said Robin Ruiz, CEO and Founder of WITT. "Our mission is to empower travelers with trusted resources, so they can make informed decisions and prioritize wellness on their journeys. Through our partnership with the Travel & Adventure Show, we're excited to help travelers easily identify hotels that prioritize their well-being."

WITT is committed to making wellness travel inclusive and accessible, evaluating a wide range of property types—from nature-based retreats and boutique inns to destination spa resorts. These hotels prioritize holistic well-being under the WITT Five Pillars of Wellness:

Healthy Eating – Nutritious, locally sourced cuisine

– Nutritious, locally sourced cuisine Holistic Healing – Spa therapies and mind-body programs

– Spa therapies and mind-body programs Nature – Immersive natural experiences

– Immersive natural experiences Movement – Fitness, outdoor activities, and mindful movement

– Fitness, outdoor activities, and mindful movement Local Impact – Eco-friendly initiatives and community engagement

With more than 100 hotels certified across the U.S. and Canada, WITT is expanding globally. Explore the directory of certified properties at wittcertified.com/directory, and connect on social (@wittcertified) for newly certified hotels, wellness trends, and exclusive travel deals.

About WITT:

WITT™ is a global leader in wellness certification for hotels and resorts, setting rigorous standards for properties at all stages of development. Through its certification and education programs, WITT advances wellness travel, fostering transformative experiences and positive impacts for people and the planet. For more information, visit wittcertified.com. #WITT #WITTCertified #WellnessTravel

