Witt Jr. and Skenes Collaborate on Special-Edition Team USA Nokona ShowBelt®

PHOENIX, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nokona, the iconic made-in-America baseball brand, is outfitting Team USA in a special-edition ShowBelt®, co-designed by superstars Bobby Witt Jr. and Paul Skenes, for this year's World Baseball Classic, a centerpiece activation as the brand celebrates its 100th anniversary. The belts will be on full display when the team plays Brazil in it its first game of the series on March 6.

"Nokona is honored to outfit Team USA in ShowBelts as they represent our country on the world stage," said Chip Sivak, Nokona's Director of Sales & Marketing. "When we heard that superstars Witt and Skenes were both playing for Team USA, we saw a great opportunity for them to design a team ShowBelt together. It was fun to see them go for shine in American colors – with gold accents, of course."

Manufactured entirely in the United States, Nokona ShowBelts have become a staple of professional uniform style, with many players owning multiple belts and rotating different looks throughout the season. What Pros Wear, the authority on identifying the best gear used by professional athletes, has called Nokona ShowBelts "the unofficial belt of MLB" due to their surge in popularity.

"Wearing USA and playing with the best of the best on Team USA – that's as big as it gets," said Pittsburgh star and Cy Young Award winner Paul Skenes. "It means a lot to me to represent the United States. Using American-made products like Nokona ShowBelts is something I'm proud of."

The 2026 Team USA design features specialty chrome and metallic finishes in patriotic colors, with a limited run available at nokona.com. Crafted with Nokona's legendary ball glove leathers, the company also offers customizable lifestyle ShowBelts for off-field wear, allowing fans to share in the style of America's pastime.

"It's a real honor to play for Team USA," said Kansas City phenom Bobby Witt Jr. "It was cool to collaborate with Skenes on designing the Team USA ShowBelts. They boost the team's look and unity for such a special event — and it's great that they're made in America as we represent our country to bring home the gold."

Nokona was founded in 1926, producing leather goods in Texas, along the famed Chisholm Trail. Since 1934, Nokona has been handcrafting ball gloves in the USA, using its legendary proprietary leathers, and drawing from generations of proud tradition combined with cutting-edge innovation. Nokona is built around exceptional quality and classic American craftsmanship, using techniques developed for over 100 years, and celebrating the timelessness of baseball.

