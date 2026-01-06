WITT Launches New Global Accreditation for Wellness Hospitality Professionals

The WITT Accredited Professional (WITT AP) Credential Sets Industry Standard for Wellness Leadership in Hotels and Resorts

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WITT (Wellness in Travel & Tourism), the global organization behind the Core Wellness Standards for Hotels, today announced the launch of the WITT Accredited Professional (WITT AP) credential — the first global wellness accreditation created specifically for hospitality professionals.

As wellness has become a core expectation in global travel, the industry is increasingly seeking leaders with credible, standards-based expertise. The WITT AP program was developed to meet this demand by certifying the individuals who develop, manage, and influence wellness-centered guest experiences across hospitality environments.

Grounded in WITT's Core Wellness Standards for Hotels and Five Pillars of Wellness — Healthy Eating, Holistic Healing, Movement, Nature, and Local Impact — the WITT AP program provides practical guidance on applying wellness standards across hotel design, operations, programming, and service delivery.

"Hotels don't achieve meaningful wellness on paper alone — it's driven by people," said Robin Ruiz, Founder and CEO of WITT. "The WITT Accredited Professional credential recognizes and empowers the professionals who bring wellness to life for guests, while building a global community aligned around shared standards and best practices."

Designed for hotel and resort leadership, spa and wellness directors, operations and rooms leaders, food and beverage teams, meetings and events professionals, hospitality consultants, developers, architects, and students specializing in wellness hospitality, the program creates a shared foundation of knowledge across roles and regions.

"The future of wellness hospitality depends on clarity, consistency, and practical application," said Oxana Spivey, Vice President of Wellness Standards & Education at WITT. "WITT AP translates global wellness standards into actionable insight, giving professionals the tools to embed wellness intentionally at every guest touchpoint."

Upon completion, participants earn the WITT Accredited Professional (WITT AP) designation, including a professional certificate, digital credential badge, and listing in the Global WITT Accredited Professional Directory — a new industry resource for hotels, brands, owners, and partners seeking qualified wellness expertise. Accredited Professionals are also eligible for continued professional development and resources, annual renewal, and future pathways, including a global community and networking opportunities.

Beyond professional recognition, the WITT AP credential supports career advancement in one of the fastest-growing segments of global travel, helping professionals deepen their expertise, increase their value within organizations, and distinguish themselves as trusted wellness leaders.

The launch of WITT AP reflects WITT's broader mission to advance wellness hospitality worldwide — not only by certifying hotels and resorts, but by building a global ecosystem of informed professionals who can champion higher standards and create lasting impact for travelers.

