Witt O'Brien's Recognized by National Hurricane Conference for Significant Contributions to Hurricane Recovery

Hurley, who oversees the firm's utilities practice and its power restoration work in the U.S. Virgin Islands (USVI), received the 2018 Distinguished Service Award for his career accomplishments in hurricane-related work.

Just days after Hurricane Irma, Mr. Hurley arrived at the U.S. Virgin Islands as part of a Witt O'Brien's response team contracted by the philanthropic arm of Bloomberg LP. His work was part of a multi-disciplinary operation to develop and execute a strategic plan that achieved Governor Kenneth Mapp's goal of power restoration to 90% of residents and businesses by Christmas of 2017. Witt O'Brien's is now under contract with USVI to support its long-term recovery program.

"The situation facing USVI after Irma and Maria was dire, with more than 110,000 Virgin Islanders without power," said Hurley. "We worked closely with Governor Mapp, FEMA, the Water and Power Authority (WAPA), the U.S. Corps of Engineers, and numerous territorial agencies to safely and effectively restore power and get critical infrastructure up and running again."

Witt O'Brien's helped identify and secure key resources, material and equipment from the mainland, despite competition for materials and manpower in other places affected by hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria.

"We're almost back to full speed less than six months after one of the worst hurricane seasons in history thanks to Tony's tireless work and his extraordinary service to the people of the Virgin Islands," said USVI Governor Kenneth Mapp. "Schools are reopening, thousands of employees are getting back to work at local hotels and resorts, tourism is returning to the islands, and people are beginning to get their livelihoods back."

