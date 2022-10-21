Witter.com has been sold for $135,000 US Dollars in cash, making it one of the highest Internet domain sales this decade.

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Witter.com has been sold for $135,000 US Dollars in cash, making it one of the highest Internet domain sales this decade.

Keane Ecclestone, a spokesperson for the domain's purchaser shared the reason behind the move. "One of my colleagues is always mentioning that all I seem to do is 'witter on about cryptocurrency.' This led us to the idea to acquire this rather appropriate domain name as a kind of alias for one of our crypto-related sites."

Witter.com Sold for $135,000 USD

The domain, which was first registered in April 1996, will redirect to a popular site designed to provide guidance & reviews about casinos that accept cryptocurrencies .

Trust and confidence are essential elements to the well-being and success of customers in the online gambling space.

The Casinos Crypto team's knowledge of the online gambling sphere, combined with Bitcoin and cryptocurrency expertise, has propelled the site into the limelight. Despite only being created earlier this year, the website has quickly become established as one of the most trustworthy sources in the field of crypto gambling information.

The site's focus is solely on cryptocurrency gambling operators, providing up-to-date offers from a selection of vetted service providers.

Press Release Contact

Tianna Lynn

+44 7443117117

[email protected]

SOURCE Witter.com