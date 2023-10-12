Wiwynn Demonstrates Next-Gen Cooling Solutions and Collaborations for AI Era at OCP Global Summit 2023

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wiwynn (TWSE:6669), a leading cloud IT infrastructure provider for hyperscale data centers, is set to showcase its latest cooling solutions and collaborations as part of the Open Compute Project (OCP) Global Summit 2023 on October 17-19, 2023, at San Jose Convention Center. Focusing on advanced cooling technology, Wiwynn's products and strategic partnerships play a key role in highlighting new cooling and cold-plate technology, while demonstrating an unwavering commitment to carbon reduction and sustainability principles.

Wiwynn's Aqualoop is a rack-level, OCP ORv3 liquid cooling solution with blind-mate tube features plus an advanced cooling management system. Its modular design supports heat rejection by air or external facility water.

As data centers face escalating power and water consumption, driven by the demands of AI and other computing innovations, effective cooling technology is imperative and Wiwynn's cutting-edge cooling solutions can enhance thermal efficiency, directly contributing to overall power efficiency.

Wiwynn's solid collaboration with OCP

"OCP Global Summit 2023 is the leading open-source community for datacenter IT hardware and Wiwynn has been a prominent and dedicated contributor, actively shaping through pioneering designs, collaborations, and insightful whitepapers. We applaud Wiwynn's unwavering commitment to OCP technology showcased at OCP Global Summit 2023. Their innovative solutions align perfectly with OCP's mission to improve data center efficiency and sustainability," said Steve Helvie, VP of Emerging Markets at OCP Foundation.

At the booth, Wiwynn will display one of its headliners, Aqualoop, an OCP ORv3 liquid cooling solution with blind-mate tube features plus advanced cooling management system. This rack level solution is modular and can support heat rejection by air, or external facility water. In addition, Wiwynn will also showcase its latest collaborative project with OCP partners, a total solution of liquid-cooled AI server integrated with a standalone heat rejection unit (HRU) to enhance thermal performance for power-hungry AI acceleration servers.

Visitors can also experience Wiwynn's advanced cooling management solution innovation, the UMS100, DC-SCM-based universal cooling management system, integrated with the CDU solution from Auras Technology, an industry-leading thermal solution expert. This new solution is only the tip of the iceberg following the signing of a MoU for long-term collaboration in liquid cooling space.

"Our collaboration with Wiwynn on advanced cooling solutions has been rewarding. We are driving progress in rack-level cooling management and monitoring for optimized performance. We look forward to a long partnership and continued development of breakthrough cooling solutions," added David Chen, COO of Auras Technology.

Wiwynn will also present research at the Future Technologies Symposium, that explores an efficient cooling solution for chipsets with exceptionally high heat flux. Furthermore, Wiwynn's representative will be sharing achievements and findings on cold-plate liquid cooling and immersion cooling, based on Wiwynn's collaborative projects with OCP workstreams, in workshop sessions.

"Community appreciates Wiwynn's contributions in enhancing cooling for high-power servers and their support in developing technologies for the future demands of the industry," remarked Cheng Chen, OCP-OAI Cooling Workstream Lead.

"We've been a proud member of the OCP community for years, collaborating on innovation, projects, and research. At this year's summit, we're showcasing our latest advancements in advanced cooling technologies and looking forward to collaborations in the open community. Together, we can tackle critical challenges like high-power density, and sustainable datacenters and shape a better future in the AI era." said Steven Lu, Executive Vice President of Wiwynn.

About Wiwynn

Wiwynn is an innovative cloud IT infrastructure provider of high-quality computing and storage products, plus rack solutions for leading data centers. We are committed to the vision of "unleash the power of digitalization; ignite the innovation of sustainability". The Company aggressively invests in next-generation technologies to provide the best TCO (Total Cost of Ownership), workload and energy-optimized IT solutions from cloud to edge.

