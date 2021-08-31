Wiwynn Showcase Open RAN Synergies with Pervasive Edge Computing Power at Big 5G Event 2021

DENVER, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wiwynn (TWSE: 6669), an innovative cloud IT infrastructure provider for data centers, introduces the latest edge computing solution for 5G open RAN and 5G smart factory at the Big 5G Event 2021. This solution addresses the growing demand for open and disaggregated radio access network (RAN) and edge applications in the 5G era.

"Disaggregation is one of the key architectural changes introduced for the revolutionary 5G networks. The separation of software from hardware increases flexibility and foments innovation, bringing more experts from both sides to accelerate innovations," said Dr. Sunlai Chang, Wiwynn's President. "The interoperability and integration tests are key for connecting multi-vendor devices. We are committed to working with an ecosystem of partners to expedite integrated, and verification of 5G open RAN solutions."

For the 5G open RAN, the Wiwynn® EP100, an OCP Inspired openEDGE platform, is ideal for network function virtualization infrastructure (NFVI) and has completed the test in the second global O-RAN ALLIANCE Plugfest. Wiwynn has been collaborating with Ciena to enable a private 5G solution by leveraging the EP100 with full hardware and software validation. The solution integrates Intel FlexRAN and supports a multi-vendor environment. Each of the five nodes inside the EP100 enclosure can be implemented for multiple roles and are easy to scale out or up.

"The Wiwynn EP100 is an open and flexible hardware platform capable of supporting multiple 5G enabled applications within a single device. Our collaboration perfectly shows the synergies of combining expertise from hardware, software and solution integration," said Joe Marsella, Ciena's Vice President of Product Line Management. "We are excited about the opportunities in the private 5G market and looking forward to working together in this rapidly growing market."

Wiwynn® ES200, on the other hand, is designed with flexibility and is NEBS-3 compliant for various environmental conditions. The short depth 2U dual-socket MEC server supports storage modules composed of EDSFF or U.2 SSD. It supports up to five PCIe Gen4 slots, including three for add-on card expansion and two for OCP NIC 3.0 cards. With the flexibility of storage and accelerator options, plus the built-in Intel Deep Learning Boost, ES200 is perfect for diverse edge applications, such as video processing, data analytics and AI inference. Wiwynn has worked with its partner ecosystem to deploy ES200 for a 5G smart factory extending the pervasive computing power to the edge site for performance-intensive AI applications.

