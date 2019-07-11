Wix and FaZe Clan Launch Global Partnership

The partnership officially kicks off with the release of the official Fortnite Team website:

FaZe Clan Fortnite: https://www.fortnite.fazeclan.com/

"Esports is wildly popular, with a growing and enthusiastic audience, and we are always looking for the best places to connect with current and future customers," said Omer Shai, CMO at Wix. "We have pursued sports marketing partnerships for many years as we feel that this is a great way to build our brand. The partnership with FaZe Clan marks our first esports sponsorship and we believe it is a perfect fit. Plus, the opportunity to create dynamic content for FaZe Clan's brand and their millions of fans is exactly the kind of engagement we love."

"We look for partners that understand our vibrant communities and the esport audience," said Erik Anderson, Head of Esports at FaZe Clan, "Wix has all of the elements of energy, style and speed that our players embrace and are symbolic of the FaZe Clan brand. Together, with Wix, we're committed to creating content we know our fans will love."

With the FaZe Clan partnership, Wix adds esports to its global roster of sports branding and team partnerships.

About FaZe Clan

FaZe Clan, the world's most dominant entertainment gaming and esports brand in the world, is known predominantly for its roster of influential YouTubers, industry-leading live streamers, multi award-winning pro-players and competitive teams. Since its inception in 2010, the organization has established itself as one of the largest brands in gaming history, with over 210 million fans internationally across all social platforms. FaZe Clan actively cultivates and manages the most sought-after talent of the digital era. By placing emphasis on developing a team that exists at the intersection of mainstream gaming and pop culture, the organization's influence is unmatched. For more information on FaZe Clan visit: Instagram , Twitter , YouTube , Facebook and LinkedIn

About Wix

Wix is leading the way with a cloud-based website development platform for over 150 million registered users worldwide today. The Wix website builder was founded on the belief that the Internet should be accessible to everyone to develop, create and contribute. Through free and premium subscriptions, Wix empowers millions of businesses, organizations, artists, and individuals to take their businesses, brands and workflow online. The Wix Editor, Wix ADI, a highly curated App Market, Ascend by Wix and Corvid by Wix enable users to build and manage a fully integrated and dynamic digital presence. Wix's headquarters are in Tel Aviv with offices in Be'er Sheva, Berlin, Dnipro, Dublin, Kiev, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Francisco, São Paulo, Tokyo and Vilnius.

