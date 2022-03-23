Wix Announces Amazon Multi-Channel Fulfillment App for Fast & Easy Order Processing

NEW YORK, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wix.com Ltd. (Nasdaq: WIX), a leading global SaaS platform to create, manage and grow an online presence, today announced a new integration with Amazon Multi-Channel Fulfillment (MCF) that allows Wix eCommerce merchants to easily fulfill their eCommerce orders using Amazon's order fulfillment services with one- and two-day shipping needs.

Wix eCommerce merchants in the US, whether they sell on Amazon or not, can download the Amazon MCF app to their Wix store and more easily access Amazon's fulfillment network, operational expertise, lower fulfillment costs and order delivery in as fast as 1 day. Once merchants integrate, their customers will automatically see shipping speed options and real-time delivery dates from Amazon. This integration reduces the complexities business owners face fulfilling orders on their own and opens the door for them to easily scale and focus on their growth.

"We're constantly improving our platform to accommodate rising needs of business owners and to help them increase their Gross Payment Volume (GPV)," said Arik Perez, Head of Wix eCommerce. "Today, seamless shipping and delivery are essential for businesses to succeed. In partnering with Amazon MCF, Wix merchants can be assured that top-of-the-line packing, handling and fast shipping is at their fingertips, which ultimately boosts the potential growth of their business."

Key benefits for Wix eCommerce merchants using the Amazon MCF app include:

Fast shipping : Wix merchants can now fulfill orders 24/7, 365 days a year, with 1-day, 2-day and 3-5 business day delivery.

: Wix merchants can now fulfill orders 24/7, 365 days a year, with 1-day, 2-day and 3-5 business day delivery. Reliable service: Leverage Amazon MCF's best-in-class fulfillment network with over 200 fulfillment centers and better than 97% on-time delivery rate.

Leverage Amazon MCF's best-in-class fulfillment network with over 200 fulfillment centers and better than 97% on-time delivery rate. Upfront delivery promises : To improve sales conversion, Wix merchants can display delivery promises at checkout, providing customers with insight into when they will receive their order.

: To improve sales conversion, Wix merchants can display delivery promises at checkout, providing customers with insight into when they will receive their order. Competitive pricing : With MCF, Wix merchants only pay for fulfillment and storage, no commitment or app installation fees. Fulfillment fees are fully inclusive of pick, pack and ship.

: With MCF, Wix merchants only pay for fulfillment and storage, no commitment or app installation fees. Fulfillment fees are fully inclusive of pick, pack and ship. Simplified operations : Automatic inventory placement gives Wix merchants the power to get products closer to customers and scale to meet seasonal spikes without increasing fixed costs.

: Automatic inventory placement gives Wix merchants the power to get products closer to customers and scale to meet seasonal spikes without increasing fixed costs. Customized shipping price rules: Wix merchants have full control over the cost of shipping for customers and are able to replace the Amazon rate with flat rate or free shipping options (e.g., Free shipping on orders over $49 ).

Wix merchants have full control over the cost of shipping for customers and are able to replace the Amazon rate with flat rate or free shipping options (e.g., Free shipping on orders over ). Fully trackable orders: To keep customers of Wix stores informed at every stage of shipping, Wix merchants are able to easily share shipment confirmation and tracking details for any carrier.

"We're continually listening to merchants and working backwards from their needs to develop solutions that help them delight more customers. The new Multi-Channel Fulfillment app easily integrates with Wix stores to help merchants make critical improvements to their customer experience, such as providing shoppers accurate delivery dates at checkout, automatic tracking emails, and on-time, low-cost delivery," said Gopal Pillai, Vice President of Amazon Fulfillment and Distribution Solutions. "With Multi-Channel Fulfillment, we make fulfillment so easy and seamless that merchants can focus more time on the growth and success of their business."

This integration joins Wix's existing support for Amazon where merchants can expand their sales strategy by connecting their Wix eCommerce store to sell on Amazon. Amazon MCF and Amazon Shop are available to Wix eCommerce merchants in the US.

Amazon MCF is available to Wix merchants who choose to fulfill their entire catalog through Amazon. To learn more and start using the new Multi-Channel Fulfillment app for your Wix Store, click here .

About Wix.com Ltd.

Wix is a leading platform to create, manage and grow a digital presence. What began as a website builder in 2006 is now a complete platform providing users with enterprise-grade performance, security and a reliable infrastructure. Offering a wide range of commerce and business solutions, advanced SEO and marketing tools, Wix enables users to have full ownership of their brand, their data and their relationships with their customers. With a focus on continuous innovation and delivery of new features and products, anyone can build a powerful digital presence to fulfill their dreams on Wix.

