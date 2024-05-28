Wix Announces Completion of $225 Million Share Repurchase Program

NEW YORK, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wix.com Ltd. (Nasdaq: WIX), today announced that it has completed $225 million in share repurchases, which were part of the authorization by its Board of Directors approved in August 2023.

The Company repurchased 1,676,623 outstanding Wix ordinary shares, representing approximately 3% of total shares outstanding, at an approximate volume-weighted average price per share of $134.20.

