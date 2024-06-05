Wix Announces Users Can Create Professional Native Mobile Applications with AI

The mobile app builder guides users through a conversational AI chat experience to understand their intent and goals in creating a new native app. Using the information from the chat, the AI generates a fully branded mobile app for the desired business. Users can customize their app from the Mobile App Editor to make additional changes according to their needs, such as sections, widgets, designs, themes, and more. Users can easily see a preview of the app on their mobile device before going live on the App Store and Google Play.

"Users can now create a custom native mobile app using the AI chat experience by simply describing their goals and visions and AI does the work," said Noa Eiland, Head of Mobile Apps at Wix. "We're thrilled to expand our suite of AI tools to mobile with the launch of AI to our native mobile app builder."

Users who create apps on the mobile app builder have complete ownership of their apps. This includes branding on the App Store & Google Play. Users can design their app icon and customize the layout, look, and feel to create their desired app. Additionally, users can enhance their business apps with built-in features like stores, bookings, forums, and more. The Wix site, dashboard, and app activity are all synced in real-time, including supporting the submission process with Google & Apple, automatic version updates, new feature releases, and more. Wix automatically takes care of all this to optimize the native mobile app experience and manage users' businesses.

The AI chat experience for the mobile app builder is available for global users in English who purchase the premium Branded App plan - pricing plans start at $99 a month. To start using the solution click here .

