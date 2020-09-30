Wix Debuts Digital-First Typeface, MadeFor

"At Wix, we take a lot of pride in our in-house multidisciplinary design studio, and we noticed the brand was missing a critical element of design, a custom and easily-recognizable typeface," said Hagit Kaufman, Wix VP of Design and Brand. "We set out to create a bespoke typeface that was distinguishable and represented our brand values. Most importantly, the typeface needed to work well online, maintain its character when scaled across large displays, and support legibility across user interfaces and long-form text. And of course, it needed to be beautiful! We believe we've created exactly that with MadeFor."

Wix and Dalton Maag came up with five initial design concepts, each exploring a slightly different direction. This process allowed Wix to clarify the typographic proportions and identify the features that best conveyed Wix's tone, voice, and core values. The typeface was refined and modified to ensure adaptability in a variety of display environments. The character set supports many languages, allowing Wix to speak to its global customer base in one, unified voice.

Type buffs will note that the MadeFor typeface family is geometric and minimal, but features characteristics that give it a distinct personality. For example, 'pipe-bend' terminals seen in the 'j' and flaring angled terminals seen in the 's' allow for readers to easily skim a page. The wide proportions of the display style grab attention and allow the features of the typeface to be truly appreciated. The text styles are narrower and looser to work efficiently at small sizes within paragraph text and across Wix's user interface. The italic styles complete the range of expression and were designed for content that needs emphasis or simply wants to feel more playful or personal.

"The collaborative nature of the project allowed us to hone in on exactly what the Wix Design Team needed and resulted in a compact typographic toolkit with a subtle, but unique personality," said Matt Burvill, Font Developer at Dalton Maag . "The project benefited from the dynamics between Dalton Maag and Wix. The mix of departments, backgrounds, cultures, and genders allowed for balanced feedback and resulted in a typeface that truly feels like it was made for all."

The MadeFor final typeface includes three display weights and three text weights, with each style available in regular, bold, and extra bold. Each of the text weights also comes with a matching italic style. The typeface balances modernity and tradition, giving the brand a fresh tone of voice that will stand the test of time.

We're proud to introduce Madefor: Madefor online, Madefor professionals, Madefor creatives, and Madefor you, the latest evolution in the Wix brand family, and we hope one day, a design classic type.

For additional information on Wix and their new typeface, MadeFor, visit Wix.com/typeface/madefor .

About Wix.com Ltd.

Wix is leading the way with a cloud-based development platform for over 180 million registered users worldwide. Wix was founded on the belief that the Internet should be accessible to everyone to develop, create and contribute. Through free and premium subscriptions, the Wix website builder and complete product platform empowers millions of businesses, organizations, artists, and individuals to take their businesses, brands and workflow online. The Wix Editor, Wix ADI, a highly curated App Market, Ascend by Wix and Corvid by Wix enable users to build and manage a fully integrated and dynamic digital presence. Wix's headquarters are in Tel Aviv with offices in Be'er Sheva, Berlin, Dnipro, Dublin, Kiev, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Phoenix, San Francisco, São Paulo, Tokyo and Vilnius.

Learn more at Wix.com , in our Press Room and our Investor Relations site

Visit us on our blog , Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , LinkedIn , and Pinterest

Download the Wix App , available for free on Google Play and in the App Store

Media Contact:

[email protected]

Wix Press Room

SOURCE Wix.com Ltd.

Related Links

http://www.wix.com

