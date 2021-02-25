Wix Hits 200 Million User Milestone

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wix (Nasdaq: WIX), a leading SaaS global platform to create, manage and grow an online presence, announced it now supports over 200 million registered users worldwide. In 2020, which was a year that pushed creators and businesses of all types to build and expand their online presence more than ever before, the company added over 31 million new users.

Leading up to the milestone, Wix improved the platform in many ways to support new and existing users and helped business owners across a variety of verticals to reinvent themselves and adapt to the new online reality.

In particular, the past year brought a significant increase in different kinds of online commerce businesses operating on Wix, many that require various online transactions, such as managing a shopping cart, scheduling appointments, ordering food, producing and marketing events, and selling digital products.

Wix has added new users in a variety of categories including eCommerce, restaurants, fitness, bookings, and events. Wix's online commerce platform experienced tremendous growth in GPV (all orders facilitated on Wix) in 2020 reaching $5.4 billion, an increase of 126% from 2019. The top online commerce categories globally include Food & Beverage, Gifts Shops, Home & Garden, Animal Care & Supplies, Antiques & Vintage, Kids & Baby, Health & Beauty.

"The trend of businesses, brands and commerce moving online accelerated in 2020, and we believe this momentum will continue to 2021," said Nir Zohar, President and COO of Wix. "Our users are constantly innovating in their industries, and it's our responsibility to continue to work alongside them, delivering the best possible solutions for them to succeed. This is an exciting milestone for Wix, and we are humbled to help hundreds of millions of users to create and grow online at such a pivotal time."

To add its next 200 million users, Wix will continue to invest across multiple areas of its business -- including product development, Customer Care and infrastructure -- as it strives to become the main engine of the internet, democratizing access and providing a place where the majority of people will build their online presence.

About Wix.com, Ltd

Wix is leading the way with a cloud-based website development platform for over 200 million registered users worldwide today. The Wix website builder was founded on the belief that the Internet should be accessible to everyone to develop, create and contribute. Through free and premium subscriptions, Wix empowers millions of businesses, organizations, artists, and individuals to take their businesses, brands and workflow online. The Wix Editor, Wix ADI, Editor X, a curated App Market, Ascend by Wix and Velo by Wix enable users to build and manage a fully integrated and dynamic digital presence. Wix's headquarters are in Tel Aviv with offices in Austin, Be'er Sheva, Berlin, Cedar Rapids, Denver, Dnipro, Dublin, Kiev, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Phoenix, San Francisco, São Paulo, Tokyo and Vilnius.

