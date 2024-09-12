Wix Introduces a New AI Assistant to Guide and Enhance Website Theme

The theme assistant guides users to features that help edit design elements, helping to unify the site with a cohesive look and feel

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX), the leading SaaS website builder platform globally1, announced today the launch of its AI theme assistant, a tool designed to streamline and enhance the website design process. The AI theme assistant offers users personalized guidance and real-time suggestions, enabling them to effortlessly design the theme of their website.

Users interact with the AI theme assistant through a conversational chat, which then offers users personalized guidance and real-time suggestions.

With the increasing complexity of website design, users often face challenges in making design choices that align with their vision. Users interact with the theme assistant through a conversational chat, and can ask the theme assistant for guidance about the design process, from selecting color palettes and fonts, to extracting colors from their logo and experimenting with various themes. This tool not only simplifies the design process but also empowers users to make informed decisions that elevate the overall aesthetic of their site.

Embedded directly within the Wix Editor, the theme assistant allows users to work on their websites while simultaneously receiving insights and suggestions. The assistant can recommend features, direct users to specific areas in the Wix dashboard to make relevant changes, and provide advice on optimizing fonts, colors, and other theme elements. This interactive approach ensures that users have full control over their design choices while benefiting from the assistant's expertise.

"A critical part of website design is ensuring that all elements work together to create a unified, professional appearance," said Oded Nachshon, Head of Wix Editor. "Our theme assistant is designed to translate users' creative needs into actionable steps, guiding them through the vast array of design options. We're already seeing users complete their sites with impressive results, demonstrating the effectiveness of the assistant in simplifying the design process and helping users create websites that truly reflect their vision."

"The integration of AI in web design brings tremendous value to our users," said Avishai Abrahami, Co-founder and CEO of Wix. "Our theme assistant is one of many assistants we are rolling out that assist users at every stage of their online experience from ideation to execution."

The theme assistant is now available to Wix users in English. For more information, click here.

About Wix.com Ltd.

Wix is the leading SaaS website builder platform globally1 to create, manage and grow a digital presence. What began as a website builder in 2006 is now a complete platform providing users with enterprise-grade performance, security and a reliable infrastructure. Offering a wide range of commerce and business solutions, advanced SEO and marketing tools, Wix enables users to take full ownership of their brand, their data and their relationships with their customers. With a focus on continuous innovation and delivery of new features and products, anyone can build a powerful digital presence to fulfill their dreams on Wix.

1 Based on number of active live sites as reported by competitors' figures, independent third-party data and internal data as of H1 2024.

