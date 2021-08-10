Wix Launches App Builder Branded App by Wix for Users to Create Their Own Native Mobile App

Wix data indicates store owners using native mobile apps see an average increase of 162% in transactions per site and fitness businesses see an average increase of 510% in services booked per site on mobile. This demonstrates that native mobile apps are increasingly a key business driver for brands to acquire and connect with customers, build brand loyalty and ultimately serve as an additional revenue stream.

Now, with the release of Branded App by Wix, users have ultimate ownership and creative freedom to create and design their own native mobile app. Business owners can customize the app icon, the layout and the content—including product pages, booking services, forums and groups, chat functions, blogs, push notifications and more. The app builder supports Wix users with any type of business spanning fitness, restaurants, stores, blogs, forums and events. Tools and features from their existing Wix site are automatically integrated to get the app set up. Activity from both the app and the site are synced to the Wix dashboard.

"Building my own app with Branded App by Wix has been a total game changer for my business," said Wix business owner Benji Beasts, Founder and Fitness Trainer at Core Attack Fitness Club . "I had to have an app that I could customize to achieve the exact look, feel and service my members experience when they walk through my doors. Members use the app everyday—whether it's to book sessions, buy merchandise or even stream sessions on demand. The most amazing thing about this app, especially for the time we are living in, is the place it provides for customers to connect with me and other members, creating a community experience that keeps them motivated and coming back for more. No need for a background in coding, just my passion and my brand."

Branded App by Wix currently provides advanced design capabilities and Wix will continue to release new features to offer extended customization and navigation in the coming months.

"This release is another step in our native mobile app strategy making sure users can create custom iOS and Android apps as easily as they create custom websites," said Ronny Elkayam, SVP of Mobile, App Market & Strategic Products at Wix. "The Branded App is a major addition to the Wix offering, enabling business owners to have another medium to activate their brand. We are happy to equip any type of business owner or service provider with the native mobile experience they need to enhance their customers' experience, grow their businesses and ultimately compete with today's biggest brands."

Building a branded app is available to Wix users at an additional cost. Customers of the Wix business owner can download the app free of charge from the App Store and Google Play.

For additional information on Branded App by Wix visit www.wix.com/app-builder or watch the demo video here .

About Wix.com, Ltd

Wix is leading the way with a cloud-based website development platform for over 200 million registered users worldwide today. The Wix website builder was founded on the belief that the Internet should be accessible to everyone to develop, create and contribute. Through free and premium subscriptions, Wix empowers millions of businesses, organizations, artists, and individuals to take their businesses, brands and workflow online. The Wix Editor, Wix ADI, Editor X, a curated App Market, Ascend by Wix and Velo by Wix enable users to build and manage a fully integrated and dynamic digital presence. Wix's headquarters are in Tel Aviv with offices in Austin, Be'er Sheva, Berlin, Cedar Rapids, Denver, Dnipro, Dublin, Kyiv, Kraków, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Phoenix, San Francisco, São Paulo, Tokyo and Vilnius.

