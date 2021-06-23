Wix Launches Native Mobile App Dine by Wix for Online Food Ordering and Reservations

The restaurant industry has experienced a digital acceleration over the past year as online ordering has significantly increased. Wix's recent data indicates that around 65% of online orders come from mobile web browsing. To help restaurant owners adapt to the shift to mobile, Wix is extending the Wix Restaurants offering to provide a native mobile app solution providing restaurant owners an additional sales channel and the ability to seamlessly engage with customers.

Every restaurant owner has automatic access to Dine by Wix, a customized app tailored to the restaurants' needs. Customers can easily place orders for pick up or delivery and make reservations, all through the mobile app. The app serves as a foundation for advanced customer experiences integrated into the Wix Restaurants platform, including loyalty programs, offers, reservations and more.

"By expanding the Wix Restaurant offering to mobile, we're empowering restaurant owners to get in touch with their customers directly with no middle man, completely commission free," said Ronny Elkayam, SVP of Mobile, App Market & Strategic Products at Wix. "Dine by Wix gives restaurants a competitive edge, providing a direct sales channel to customers, ultimately leading to increased loyalty and repeat sales. We look forward to continuing adding value to restaurant businesses built on Wix."

Customers benefit from native app capabilities including live chat and direct call options, automatic reservation reminders including SMS texts and calendar invites, order history, persistent login for quick access and saved payment methods. The app comes at no additional cost for Wix users and customers and is available on iOS and Android.

This new release is another step in advancing the Wix Restaurants offering. Wix recently acquired SpeedEtab , an advanced online ordering solution allowing restaurants to seamlessly manage online and offline orders in one place.

Following the release of Spaces by Wix , a dedicated app for customers of business owners, Dine by Wix is the next app released as part of Wix's native mobile app series.

