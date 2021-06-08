Wix Launches Point of Sale to Provide Powerful Omnichannel Solutions

Over the past year, Wix took a leading role in facilitating the global shift online - businesses with online commerce capabilities built on Wix grew by more than 45% between March 2020 and March 2021. Now that global economies are reopening, businesses must maintain flexibility to seamlessly operate online and offline transactions.

Wix POS offers a cohesive end-to-end omnichannel solution, unifying the online and offline, directly from the Wix platform. It is the latest in a series of enhancements to Wix's eCommerce platform, further advancing Wix's vision to provide business owners with a full operating system to create, manage and grow their business.

Wix business owners operating retail stores, events, and service businesses such as fitness studios, beauty salons, consultancies and more, can conduct sales and accept secure in-person payments from Wix POS solutions. The solutions are fully integrated across the users' Wix account, including fully synced inventory, orders, fulfillment, CRM, analytics, data and reports. All sales are automatically reflected across the Wix POS device, Wix Business Manager and Wix Owner App.

Wix business owners can select from a variety of Wix POS hardware kits tailored to their specific business needs:

Wix Complete POS Retail Package serves Wix eCommerce merchants with brick and mortar businesses and is equipped with premium HP hardware and includes a terminal with customer display, cash drawer, barcode scanner, receipt printer and the Stripe Terminal card reader.

serves Wix eCommerce merchants with brick and mortar businesses and is equipped with premium HP hardware and includes a terminal with customer display, cash drawer, barcode scanner, receipt printer and the Stripe Terminal card reader. Wix Retail Essential Package includes the terminal with customer display and the Stripe Terminal card reader.

includes the terminal with customer display and the Stripe Terminal card reader. Wix Mobile POS is a solution operated within the Wix Owner App and serves businesses transacting on the go. The solution is supported on both iOS and Android and connects through bluetooth with the Stripe Terminal card reader.

is a solution operated within the Wix Owner App and serves businesses transacting on the go. The solution is supported on both iOS and Android and connects through bluetooth with the Stripe Terminal card reader. À la carte option is available where merchants can hand pick hardware accessories based on their needs.

The Wix Retail POS hardware kits come with an HP terminal that is pre-installed with the Wix POS software. The Wix POS software is developed in-house by Wix and comes at no additional cost.

"We strive to provide Wix business owners with a complete business solution, and we're thrilled to extend our offering to the physical world," said Liat Karpel Gurwicz, Head of eCommerce Marketing at Wix. "The launch of our own POS solution comes at a time when businesses must have the agility to move seamlessly between their online presence and offline POS. By offering an end-to-end solution, Wix users are able to engage customers and transact across all sales channels and manage their business from one powerful solution."

Wix POS is currently available to US-based Wix Stores users and may be purchased for the verified Wix Payments account owners for POS. The solution will expand to other countries in the future. Wix POS transactions are processed through Wix Payments via the Stripe Terminal card reader, offering Wix merchants a wide variety of ways to accept in-person payments including contactless cards, chip and digital wallets. Processing rates for the US are a standard, fixed rate for all in-person payments. No additional fees are charged for processing refunds or chargebacks.

In the past year, Wix has rapidly extended the Wix eCommerce offering adding the ability for Wix merchants to connect integrated sales channels to their stores, including marketplaces and social media.

Wix has established a dedicated fulfilment center for distribution of the POS solutions and services, as well as account management to provide assistance to Wix business owners.

For more information visit https://www.wix.com/pos.

About Wix.com Ltd.

Wix is leading the way with a cloud-based website development platform for over 200 million registered users worldwide today. The Wix website builder was founded on the belief that the Internet should be accessible to everyone to develop, create and contribute. Through free and premium subscriptions, Wix empowers millions of businesses, organizations, artists, and individuals to take their businesses, brands and workflow online. The Wix Editor, Wix ADI, Editor X, a curated App Market, Ascend by Wix and Velo by Wix enable users to build and manage a fully integrated and dynamic digital presence. Wix's headquarters are in Tel Aviv with offices in Austin, Be'er Sheva, Berlin, Cedar Rapids, Denver, Dnipro, Dublin, Kiev, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Phoenix, San Francisco, São Paulo, Tokyo and Vilnius.

Visit us: on our blog, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and Pinterest.

Download: Wix App is available for free on Google Play and in the App Store.

For more about Wix please visit our Press Room

Media Relations Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Wix.com Ltd.

Related Links

http://www.wix.com

