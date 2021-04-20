Wix Launches Spaces by Wix App for Customers to Engage with Wix Business Owners on Mobile

Wix already offers a robust solution for any type of user and business to create a comprehensive online presence. Increasingly, businesses need to extend their digital presence to engage and interact with their customers on mobile devices. In the US, according to Wix data, approximately 70% of business owners' customers interact through mobile.

Spaces by Wix is the first native app experience dedicated to customers of businesses built on Wix. Every user creating an online presence on the Wix platform has automatic access to Spaces by Wix. With just a few clicks, Wix users can create the mobile app experience specific to their business needs and invite customers to join as community members. Members are able to purchase products and services, book classes or appointments, read and share blog posts, join interest groups or forums and receive live updates, all through the mobile app.

"We're constantly building tools to serve our users and their customers' needs," said Ronny Elkayam, SVP of Mobile, App Market & Strategic Products at Wix. "We saw huge demand from our users' customers for a native app experience to communicate with businesses built on Wix. Spaces by Wix provides a convenient way for customers, readers, loyal members and fans to communicate and transact with Wix business owners and other community members. Businesses that offer a native application capability for their customers are gaining more engagement and activity, which is proven to lead to higher customer satisfaction, loyalty and ultimately increased sales and revenue."

Over 5 million customers have downloaded the Spaces by Wix app and are engaging with hundreds of thousands of businesses built on Wix. Customers using the app are more likely to engage with businesses and communities given the fluid interface the mobile app provides. Business owners adopting Spaces by Wix experience a 150% increase in purchases through Wix Stores and a 300% increase in services booked through Wix Bookings.

"To build a powerful brand and following for my business, it's key to have a central space for my community," said Wix business owner Leigh Loftus, Founder of Chef Shots, a comprehensive smartphone food photography training program. "Spaces by Wix is different from any other platform in that it provides a unique and clean experience where my members want to come and learn, practice and share. They can succeed because it's easy for us to communicate and everything is in one place, which will ultimately grow my membership and community."

Both the business owner and their members benefit from native app capabilities including push notifications, updates on new releases and promotions, automatic reminders, persistent login for quick access, saved payment methods and more.

With the Spaces app, nearly all web functionalities available on sites are available in the app including Wix Stores, Wix Bookings, Wix Events, Wix Pricing Plans, Wix Blogs and more. The app comes at no additional cost for Wix users and members and is available on iOS and Android. The app is the first in a series of native mobile apps Wix will be releasing.

