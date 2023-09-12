Wix Launches Tap to Pay on Android to Make In-Person Commerce Easier for U.S. Merchants with Stripe

News provided by

Wix.com Ltd.

12 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

Merchants using Wix can process payments by converting their Android devices into Point-of-Sale terminals to accept secure, contactless payments anywhere in the U.S.

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX), a leading global SaaS platform to create, manage and grow an online presence, today announced Tap to Pay on Android to simplify in-person commerce for U.S.-based merchants through an extended partnership with Stripe. Following Wix's recent release of Tap to Pay on iPhone, Wix merchants can now accept secure, contactless payments directly from their Android devices without additional hardware.

Continue Reading
Available to Wix users processing payments with Wix Payments, Tap to Pay on Android is one of the easiest ways to accept in-person payments.
Available to Wix users processing payments with Wix Payments, Tap to Pay on Android is one of the easiest ways to accept in-person payments.

The Wix Owner App turns any compatible Android device into a Point-of-Sale (POS) terminal. By leveraging Wix's advanced and secure POS software, merchants are able to conduct in-person commerce anywhere, anytime, giving their customers a  simple, contactless checkout experience. Users can use credit cards, debit cards, Google Pay, and other digital wallets to complete the purchases of their desired products with confidence and ease.

"Stripe's Tap to Pay on Android product has facilitated contactless payments for millions of businesses around the world," said John Affaki, Terminal Business Lead at Stripe. "We're excited to partner with Wix to provide this easy, cost-effective, no-code way to accept payments in more entrepreneurs' pockets."

"Our expanded partnership with Stripe enables merchants to turn their Android devices into a POS terminal so they can readily embrace the future of contactless payments," said Amit Sagiv and Volodymyr Tsukur, Co-Heads of Wix Payments. "This launch is another step in our commitment to providing our merchants with the best tools to succeed online and offline, streamline their operations, and efficiently serve their customers."

Tap to Pay on Android is available on compatible devices to U.S.-based Wix Payments merchants using Wix for eCommerce, bookings and events solutions.

Learn more about Tap to Pay on Android: https://www.wix.com/payments

About Wix.com Ltd.
Wix is a leading platform to create, manage and grow a digital presence. What began as a website builder in 2006 is now a complete platform providing users with enterprise-grade performance, security and a reliable infrastructure. Offering a wide range of commerce and business solutions, advanced SEO and marketing tools, Wix enables users to have full ownership of their brand, their data and their relationships with their customers. With a focus on continuous innovation and delivery of new features and products, anyone can build a powerful digital presence to fulfill their dreams on Wix.

For more about Wix, please visit our Press Room
Media Relations Contact:  [email protected] 

SOURCE Wix.com Ltd.

Also from this source

Wix Wins Global Google Cloud Partner of the Year Award - Google Workspace Expansion

Wix to Participate in Fireside Chat at Citi's 2023 Global Technology Conference

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.