Wix Launches Wix Proposals, Powered by Prospero, Providing a Comprehensive Solution for Managing Long-Term Financial Engagements

NEW YORK, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX), the leading SaaS website builder platform to create, manage, and grow a global, digital presence1, today announced the launch of Wix Proposals, powered by Prospero , a leading proposal creation platform. This tool is designed to streamline the management of long-term financial engagements, offering users a robust set of features to seamlessly create, customize, and finalize proposals tailored to their unique business needs.

Wix Proposals empowers users not only to create professional proposals to send to their clients but also to work more efficiently with automated invoices and contracts. Prospero's leading proposal templates are seamlessly integrated with Wix's business management tools, providing users with a powerful and versatile proposal creation and management experience.

Key features of Wix Proposals include:

Extensive Design Capabilities: Users can start from templates or create proposals from scratch, providing the flexibility needed for diverse business requirements. Templates and content can be saved for future use, ensuring efficiency and consistency in proposal creation. Users can add logos, images, videos, tables, and more to any proposal.

Users can start from templates or create proposals from scratch, providing the flexibility needed for diverse business requirements. Templates and content can be saved for future use, ensuring efficiency and consistency in proposal creation. Users can add logos, images, videos, tables, and more to any proposal. Payment Scheduler: For each project, users can choose from charging a one-time payment or splitting the total into multiple payments over a set period. The solution supports automated invoices, ensuring that invoices are issued and sent to clients via email on dates defined by the user.

For each project, users can choose from charging a one-time payment or splitting the total into multiple payments over a set period. The solution supports automated invoices, ensuring that invoices are issued and sent to clients via email on dates defined by the user. Robust Support for Digital Signatures: Users can ensure the security and authenticity of contracts through a seamless digital signing experience.

"Wix Proposals offers business owners the tools needed to create, manage, and finalize proposals with ease," said Asaf Remler, Director of Strategic Partnerships at Wix. "By empowering businesses to take control of their long-term financial engagements, and with a focus on user-friendly design and powerful features, we believe it will redefine the way professionals across various industries approach proposal creation and management. We're enabling users to manage long-term financial engagements with several payments milestones, ultimately helping Wix to capture new GPV that was usually being processed offline"

"At Prospero, we believe proposals are more than just documents – they're the first handshake, the elevator pitch, the decisive turning point in a crucial business negotiation. Wix Proposals helps businesses to tell their stories with captivating proposals built for conversion," said Tomer Aharon, Prospero Co-Founder and CEO. "Through the seamless integration of Wix's innovative platform and Prospero's industry-leading expertise, businesses in any industry can unlock a potent competitive advantage, ensuring their proposals not only stand out but win the deal. We are thrilled about this partnership and proud that our platform is included in Wix's offering, empowering users with cutting-edge tools to elevate their proposal game."

Wix Proposals is available to users with Selected Wix Premium Packages.

About Wix.com Ltd.

Wix is the leading SaaS website builder platform to create, manage, and grow a global, digital presence1. What began as a website builder in 2006 is now a complete platform providing self-creators, agencies, and enterprises, with distinguished performance, security, and a reliable infrastructure. With a focus on continuous innovation, a wide range of commerce and business solutions, advanced SEO, marketing tools, and industry-leading AI technologies, Wix users have full ownership of their brand and unmatched creative freedom. Complimenting the Wix platform for self-creators, Wix Studio is an advanced creation and management platform for agencies and freelancers.

For more about Wix, please visit our Press Room .

Media Relations Contact: [email protected]

1Based on number of active live sites as reported by competitors' figures, independent third-party-data and internal data as of Q4 2023.

