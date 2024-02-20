Wix Partners with Global-e to Empower Online Merchants to Expand Their Global Reach and Seamlessly Sell Internationally

This strategic partnership will provide Wix merchants with an advanced cross-border eCommerce solution, simplifying international payments, shipping, tax and compliance

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX), the leading SaaS website builder platform to create, manage, and grow a global digital presence1, today announced a strategic partnership with Global-e Online Ltd. (Nasdaq: GLBE), the global leader of Direct-To-Consumer cross border eCommerce enablement, to offer Wix merchants an advanced international cross-border selling solution. This partnership builds on Wix's robust eCommerce capabilities, empowering merchants to expand their businesses by tapping into Global-e's industry-leading cross-border functionalities, providing an opportunity to effortlessly enter and sell in new global markets.

Wix merchants can set up a localized welcome and checkout experience that includes payment methods, shipping options, and language translation that are set up per market. Wix merchants can provide their customers with a fully localized checkout, support multiple currency transactions, and benefit from customizable pricing and capabilities tailored to specific markets.

Key features of the partnership include:

Multi-Currency Selling Without Boundaries : Wix merchants can seamlessly present pricing and accept payments in more than 100 currencies, enabling their global customers to browse and buy in their local currency.

: Wix merchants can seamlessly present pricing and accept payments in more than 100 currencies, enabling their global customers to browse and buy in their local currency. Localized Welcome & Checkout Experience : A customized welcome message and checkout process that includes payment methods, shipping options, and language translation that are set up per market, to adapt to buyers local market preferences.

: A customized welcome message and checkout process that includes payment methods, shipping options, and language translation that are set up per market, to adapt to buyers local market preferences. Duty & Tax Calculation and Pre-Payment : Advanced tax and duty setup in alignment with local market regulations and best practices, providing global customers with the total cost of their purchase at checkout.

: Advanced tax and duty setup in alignment with local market regulations and best practices, providing global customers with the total cost of their purchase at checkout. Country-Specific Pricing : Wix merchants gain the flexibility to set different prices for products in different countries to better cater to regional markets.

: Wix merchants gain the flexibility to set different prices for products in different countries to better cater to regional markets. Enhanced International Payment Processing : Wix merchants can offer their customers a wide variety of payment methods in each market, such as online payment options and buy-now-pay-later. Merchants mitigate risk by benefiting from a robust international payments fraud prevention solution.

: Wix merchants can offer their customers a wide variety of payment methods in each market, such as online payment options and buy-now-pay-later. Merchants mitigate risk by benefiting from a robust international payments prevention solution. Streamlined Global Operations : End-to-end international logistics solution that covers multiple shipping options, local and pre-paid returns, customer service portal and import processing.

: End-to-end international logistics solution that covers multiple shipping options, local and pre-paid returns, customer service portal and import processing. Local Market Insights and Best Practices: Wix merchants can leverage Global-e's proprietary data-driven business intelligence models and know-hows, to optimize their global offerings and speed up time to market.

"We are committed to empowering our merchants to grow their business in the global marketplace and provide them with the tools they need for streamlined international expansion. Our collaboration with Global-e removes the complications involved in selling online internationally, enabling Wix merchants to maximize their reach globally, breaking down barriers to international commerce," said Oren Inditzky, VP of Online Stores at Wix. "Global-e's expertise in global eCommerce aligns seamlessly with our mission to democratize eCommerce and empower online businesses of all sizes around the world. Together, we are enabling merchants to grow their business and thrive globally."

"The global D2C e-commerce market is consistently growing, presenting brands an immense opportunity to drive growth and generate new revenue streams. However, the "global market" is not one market, rather it's an amalgamation of hundreds of markets, each with its own characteristics, regulations and local consumer preferences," said Dan Brow, Vice President of Global Partnerships at Global-e. "To succeed globally, brands need to know and adapt to local market preferences, and we are thrilled to provide Wix merchants with a robust solution that will help them maximize their potential and successfully expand their global footprint."

To learn more visit: https://www.global-e.com/wix

About Wix.com Ltd.

Wix is the leading SaaS website builder platform to create, manage, and grow a global, digital presence globally1. What began as a website builder in 2006 is now a complete platform providing self-creators, agencies, and enterprises, with distinguished performance, security, and a reliable infrastructure. With a focus on continuous innovation, a wide range of commerce and business solutions, advanced SEO, marketing tools, and industry-leading AI technologies, Wix users have full ownership of their brand and unmatched creative freedom. Complimenting the Wix platform for self-creators, Wix Studio is an advanced creation and management platform for agencies and freelancers.

For more about Wix, please visit our Press Room .

Media Relations Contact: [email protected]

1 Based on number of active live sites as reported by competitors' figures, independent third-party-data and internal data as of Q3 2023.

About Global-E Online Ltd.

Global-e (Nasdaq: GLBE) is the world's leading platform enabling and accelerating global, Direct-To-Consumer cross-border e-commerce. The chosen partner of over 1,000 brands and retailers across the United States, Europe and Asia, Global-e makes selling internationally as simple as selling domestically. The company enables merchants to increase the conversion of international traffic into sales by offering online shoppers in over 200 destinations worldwide a seamless, localized shopping experience. Global-e's end-to-end e-commerce solutions combine best-in-class localization capabilities, big-data best-practice business intelligence models, streamlined international logistics and vast cross-border experience, enabling international shoppers to buy seamlessly online and retailers to sell to, and from, anywhere in the world.

For more information, please visit: www.global-e.com .

Press Contact:

Headline Media

[email protected]

