Wix Releases Comprehensive Suite of AI-Powered Tools for Ideation and Creation of Blogs

NEW YORK, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX), the leading SaaS website builder platform globally1, announced today the release of a suite of AI-powered tools designed to suggest relevant topic ideas for blogs, generate the content and images for their target audience. With this new experience, users can swiftly turn ideas into near-ready articles, significantly reducing the time and effort required to create engaging content.

The suite of AI-powered tools for the blog is designed to provide users with simple solutions to create blogs and build their content library.

Users can leverage AI-generated drafts or outlines as a foundation, providing a starting point for further personalizing the content. This approach enhances efficiency while maintaining the quality and authenticity of user-generated content. The solution can offer ideas about topics for upcoming posts based on the information on the site and previously published blog content. Furthermore, the feature can automatically gather information from the existing website to create engaging blog posts about the specific products, events, or services.

"One of the most effective tools to increase conversions, promote new products and events, and establish trust with customers are blogs," said Einat Halperin, GM of Wix Blog The challenge users face is ideating and consistently creating high-quality blog content. We see that on average sites with blogs get 86% more organic traffic compared to sites without blogs. With our range of new blog creation tools, we're looking forward to more users producing top-notch content.

The comprehensive suite of AI-powered features builds upon existing blog features including:

Versatile Content Creation: From ideation to creating full posts or outlines, users have a broad selection of content creation tools depending on their needs.

Extensive Customization: Select the outline tool for a suggestion on the structure paired with writing instructions, combining AI assistance with creative control. Users can fine-tune their content to resonate with their target audience, ensuring it meets their preferences and interests.

Titles, Image, and SEO Optimization Tools: Users can enhance blog titles, images, and existing text with AI-driven suggestions. Additionally, users can add the keywords they want to include for SEO, and it will be incorporated throughout the content.

Visual Content Integration: Images are included to make the blog content more visually appealing, intending to increase views and engagement. Users can describe what they want to create and choose their style and a unique image will be generated.

Access to Wix Business Solutions: The AI blog tools are completely integrated into the Wix platform, giving users access to connect their blogs to Wix business solutions. This allows for convenient features like sending promotional emails to subscribers with a single click, linking blog content to pricing plans, and much more.

The AI-powered blog tools are open to English users. More information can be found here.

