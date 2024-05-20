Wix Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

Record increase to FCF outlook driven by Q1 outperformance and expected 2H bookings acceleration – now anticipating 26% FCF margin in FY2024, one year ahead of plan and within clear sight of hitting Rule of 40 milestone already this year

Strong start to year with total bookings of $457.3 million , up 10% y/y driven by reacceleration of Creative Subscriptions growth

, up 10% y/y driven by reacceleration of Creative Subscriptions growth Total revenue of $419.8 million exceeded expectations, up 12% y/y driven by continued momentum in the Partners business – reflecting market share gains and stronger than anticipated Wix Studio uptake

exceeded expectations, up 12% y/y driven by continued momentum in the Partners business – reflecting market share gains and stronger than anticipated Wix Studio uptake Robust top-line growth coupled with stable optimized cost structure drove record FCF 1 margin of 26% in the most recent quarter GAAP operating income of $9.7 million marks second consecutive quarter of GAAP operating profit; we continue to expect positive full year 2024 GAAP operating income

margin of 26% in the most recent quarter Expect acceleration of both Self Creators and Partners bookings growth in second half of 2024, driven by strong traction of expanding AI product suite and Studio, as well as encouraging business fundamentals Increasing 2024 bookings outlook with 2H bookings growth expected to accelerate to 16% y/y vs. 15% previously expected Increasing 2024 FCF 1 margin outlook to ~26% – well ahead of three-year plan as 25%+ FCF margin target was previously anticipated for 2025



NEW YORK, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wix.com Ltd. (Nasdaq: WIX), the leading SaaS website builder platform globally2, today reported financial results for the first quarter of 2024. In addition, the Company provided its outlook for the second quarter and an increased outlook for full year 2024. Please visit the Wix Investor Relations website at https://investors.wix.com/ to view the Q1'24 Shareholder Update and other materials.

"Building on the milestones achieved in 2023, we carried that momentum into the first quarter and delivered a strong start to 2024 with results demonstrating the efficacy of our product strategy, solid execution of our growth initiatives, and steadfast commitment to balanced profitable growth. As a result, Q1 results outperformed expectations across the board," said Avishai Abrahami, Wix Co-founder and CEO. "This outperformance was underpinned by robust business fundamentals as well as strong product traction, particularly for our expansive AI product offering and Wix Studio. Notably, we saw extremely strong usage of our AI Website Builder that was launched earlier in the quarter with hundreds of thousands of sites already created using the tool over just a few months. Wix Studio also continues to perform ahead of plan, with over one million Studio accounts created since our August launch. Importantly, these accounts have resulted in more Studio premium subscriptions than anticipated as Studio users have converted at a high rate. This high conversion of Studio users is a testament to the powerful design, creation and workflow management capabilities that professionals cannot get anywhere else. We continue to expect AI and Studio to be increasingly more meaningful drivers of growth in 2024 and the years to come."

"We kicked off 2024 with a strong start to the year with top-line growth and profitability exceeding expectations in Q1, positioning us within close reach of the Rule of 40," added Lior Shemesh, CFO at Wix. "Of note, bookings growth accelerated to 10% y/y and revenue growth of 12% y/y exceeded expectations, driven by higher conversion and improved monetization across our user base, as well as the robust product traction Avishai mentioned. Strong top-line growth coupled with a stable cost base resulted in record FCF margin of 26% in the quarter, well ahead of our three-year plan.

Encouraged by the Q1 outperformance and strong cohort behavior across our business, we are raising bookings, revenue and FCF outlook for the year. Bookings growth is now expected to accelerate to 16% y/y in 2H, driven by accelerating growth in both of our Self Creators and Partners business. Self Creators growth acceleration is expected to be propelled by AI products driving higher conversion and product attach. Partners growth acceleration is expected to primarily come as a result of Studio ramping and contributing more meaningfully through the year than initially planned.

This improved bookings trend is expected to translate into strong y/y revenue growth acceleration in 2025. As a result of this broad-based strength and the maintenance of our stable cost structure, we are confident that we will significantly surpass the Rule of 40 in 2025."

Q1 2024 Financial Results

Total revenue in the first quarter of 2024 was $419.8 million , up 12% y/y Creative Subscriptions revenue in the first quarter of 2024 was $304.3 million , up 9% y/y Creative Subscriptions ARR increased to $1.24 billion as of the end of the quarter, up 10% y/y

, up 12% y/y Business Solutions revenue in the first quarter of 2024 was $115.5 million , up 20% y/y Transaction revenue 3 was $49.5 million , up 17% y/y

, up 20% y/y Partners revenue 4 in the first quarter of 2024 was $138.4 million , up 33% y/y

in the first quarter of 2024 was , up 33% y/y Total bookings in the first quarter of 2024 were $457.3 million , up 10% y/y Creative Subscriptions bookings in the first quarter of 2024 were $334.6 million , up 7% y/y Business Solutions bookings in the first quarter of 2024 were $122.6 million , up 21% y/y

, up 10% y/y Total gross margin on a GAAP basis in the first quarter of 2024 was 67% Creative Subscriptions gross margin on a GAAP basis was 82% Business Solutions gross margin on a GAAP basis was 29%

Total non-GAAP gross margin in the first quarter of 2024 was 68% Creative Subscriptions gross margin on a non-GAAP basis was 83% Business Solutions gross margin on a non-GAAP basis was 30%

GAAP net income in the first quarter of 2024 was $24.0 million , or $0.43 per basic share and $0.41 per diluted share

, or per basic share and per diluted share Non-GAAP net income in the first quarter of 2024 was $77.3 million , or $1.38 per basic share and $1.29 per diluted share

, or per basic share and per diluted share Net cash provided by operating activities for the first quarter of 2024 was $113.8 million , while capital expenditures totaled $8.1 million , leading to free cash flow of $105.7 million

, while capital expenditures totaled , leading to free cash flow of Excluding capital expenditures and other expenses associated with the build out of our new corporate headquarters free cash flow for the first quarter of 2024 would have been $111.1 million , or 26% of revenue

, or 26% of revenue As previously announced in February, we completed $300 million of share repurchases, repurchasing 2.4 million ordinary Wix shares in total at an approximate volume-weighted average price per share of $124.91

of share repurchases, repurchasing 2.4 million ordinary Wix shares in total at an approximate volume-weighted average price per share of Total employee count at the end of Q1'24 was 5,235, down 1% q/q

2 Based on the number of active live sites as reported by key competitors' figures, independent third-party-data and internal data as of Q4 2023.

Financial Outlook

Our outstanding Q1 results, which exceeded expectations, demonstrate the strong traction of our marquee products, efficacy of our key strategic initiatives, and robust underlying business fundamentals against a stable macro backdrop. We remain confident in our ability to significantly surpass the Rule of 40 in 2025.

Given Q1 outperformance along with continued robust cohort behavior and strong business trends, we are increasing full year bookings outlook to $1,796 - $1,826 million, or 12-14% y/y growth. The midpoint of this updated outlook is ~$13 million higher than the midpoint of our previous outlook of $1,784 - $1,813 million.

This increase reflects 2H24 y/y bookings growth acceleration in both Self Creators and Partners. Self Creators growth acceleration is expected to be propelled by AI products driving higher conversion and product attach. Partners growth acceleration is expected to be primarily driven by Studio ramping and contributing more meaningfully through the year than initially planned. This increase in outlook also reflects better than expected dynamics around the price increase we implemented this quarter as renewals prove to be stickier and retention of existing users higher than expected. We now expect total bookings in the second half of 2024 to accelerate to 16% at the high end of our guidance range, up from 15% as previously anticipated. We continue to expect Creative Subscriptions bookings to accelerate to double digit y/y growth in 2H24.

This improved bookings trend is expected to translate into y/y revenue growth acceleration in 2025.

We are also increasing our full year revenue outlook to $1,738 - $1,761 million, or 11-13% y/y growth. The midpoint of this updated outlook is ~$8 million higher than the midpoint of our previous outlook of $1,726 - $1,757 million as a result of better visibility in our business and higher bookings expectations.

We expect total revenue in Q2 2024 of $431 - $435 million, or 11-12% y/y growth.

For the full year 2024, we continue to expect non-GAAP total gross margin of 68-69% with non-GAAP Business Solutions gross margin to exceed 30% for the full year.

We now expect non-GAAP operating expenses to be 50-51% of revenue for the full year, down slightly from our previous expectation of 51-52% of revenue. This anticipated decrease is due to expected organic improvement in sales productivity and slower hiring as a result of the efficiency initiatives implemented over the past few years.

We continue to expect positive GAAP operating income in 2024 as well as a second consecutive year of GAAP net income.

We now expect to generate free cash flow, excluding headquarters costs, of $445 - $455 million, or ~26% of revenue in 2024, up from $370 - $400 million, or 21-23% of revenue. This meaningful increase in free cash flow is expected to be driven primarily by the increase in bookings expectations coupled with a more favorable gross margin mix as Creative Subscriptions growth is expected to accelerate throughout the year, the operating efficiencies mentioned above and general working capital efficiencies. This puts us an entire year ahead of our three-year plan, as we did not expect to achieve 25%+ FCF margin until 2025.

Given increased share repurchase activity as well as continued share count management, we anticipate to end 2024 with 62 - 63 million of fully diluted shares.

Expected stronger cash flow generation in conjunction with this share count forecast, translates to a higher expected FCF per share trajectory for the full year than previously anticipated.

Finally, we continue to expect stock-based compensation to be approximately 13% of revenue in 2024, in-line with our three-year plan.

Wix is the leading SaaS website builder platform globally2 to create, manage and grow a digital presence. What began as a website builder in 2006 is now a complete platform providing users with enterprise-grade performance, security and a reliable infrastructure. Offering a wide range of commerce and business solutions, advanced SEO and marketing tools, Wix enables users to take full ownership of their brand, their data and their relationships with their customers. With a focus on continuous innovation and delivery of new features and products, anyone can build a powerful digital presence to fulfill their dreams on Wix.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Operating Metrics

To supplement its consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, Wix uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: bookings, cumulative cohort bookings, bookings on a constant currency basis, revenue on a constant currency basis, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, free cash flow, free cash flow, as adjusted, free cash flow margins, non-GAAP R&D expenses, non-GAAP S&M expenses, non-GAAP G&A expenses, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP cost of revenue expense, non-GAAP financial expense, non-GAAP tax expense (collectively the "Non-GAAP financial measures"). Measures presented on a constant currency or foreign exchange neutral basis have been adjusted to exclude the effect of y/y changes in foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. Bookings is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by adding the change in deferred revenues and the change in unbilled contractual obligations for a particular period to revenues for the same period.

The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. The Company believes that these measures provide useful information about operating results, enhance the overall understanding of past financial performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision making.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the reconciliation tables provided below. The accompanying tables have more details on the GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to non-GAAP financial measures and the related reconciliations between these financial measures. The Company is unable to provide reconciliations of free cash flow, free cash flow, as adjusted, cumulative cohort bookings, non-GAAP gross margin, and non-GAAP tax expense to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort because items that impact those GAAP financial measures are out of the Company's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. Such information may have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on our future financial results.

Wix also uses Creative Subscriptions Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) as a key operating metric. Creative Subscriptions ARR is calculated as Creative Subscriptions Monthly Recurring Revenue (MRR) multiplied by 12. Creative Subscriptions MRR is calculated as the total of (i) the total monthly revenue of all Creative Subscriptions in effect on the last day of the period, other than domain registrations; (ii) the average revenue per month from domain registrations multiplied by all registered domains in effect on the last day of the period; and (iii) monthly revenue from other partnership agreements including enterprise partners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements may include projections regarding our future performance, including, but not limited to revenue, bookings and free cash flow, and may be identified by words like "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "aim," "forecast," "indication," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "outlook," "future," "will," "seek" and similar terms or phrases. The forward-looking statements contained in this document, including the quarterly and annual guidance, are based on management's current expectations, which are subject to uncertainty, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, our expectation that we will be able to attract and retain registered users and partners, and generate new premium subscriptions, in particular as we continuously adjust our marketing strategy and as the macro-economic environment continues to be turbulent; our expectation that we will be able to increase the average revenue we derive per premium subscription, including through our partners; our expectation that new products and developments, as well as third-party products we will offer in the future within our platform, will receive customer acceptance and satisfaction, including the growth in market adoption of our online commerce solutions and our Wix Studio product; our expectations regarding our ability to develop relevant and required products using artificial intelligence ("AI"), the regulatory environment impacting AI and AI-related activities, including privacy and intellectual property, and potential competitive impacts from AI tools; our assumption that historical user behavior can be extrapolated to predict future user behavior, in particular during turbulent macro-economic environments; our prediction of the future revenues and/or bookings generated by our user cohorts and our ability to maintain and increase such revenue growth, as well as our ability to generate and maintain elevated levels of free cash flow and profitability; our expectation to maintain and enhance our brand and reputation; our expectation that we will effectively execute our initiatives to improve our user support function through our Customer Care team, and continue attracting registered users and partners, and increase user retention, user engagement and sales; our ability to successfully localize our products, including by making our product, support and communication channels available in additional languages and to expand our payment infrastructure to transact in additional local currencies and accept additional payment methods; our expectation regarding the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, interest rates, potential illiquidity of banking systems, and other recessionary trends on our business; our expectations relating to the repurchase of our ordinary shares and/or Convertible Notes pursuant to our repurchase program; our expectation that we will effectively manage our infrastructure; our expectation to comply with AI, privacy, and data protection laws and regulations as well as contractual privacy and data protection obligations; our expectations regarding the outcome of any regulatory investigation or litigation, including class actions; our expectations regarding future changes in our cost of revenues and our operating expenses on an absolute basis and as a percentage of our revenues, as well as our ability to achieve and maintain profitability; our expectations regarding changes in the global, national, regional or local economic, business, competitive, market, and regulatory landscape, including as a result of Israel-Hamas war and/or the Ukraine-Russia war and any escalations thereof and potential for wider regional instability and conflict; our planned level of capital expenditures and our belief that our existing cash and cash from operations will be sufficient to fund our operations for at least the next 12 months and for the foreseeable future; our expectations with respect to the integration and performance of acquisitions; our ability to attract and retain qualified employees and key personnel; and our expectations about entering into new markets and attracting new customer demographics, including our ability to successfully attract new partners large enterprise-level users and to grow our activities, including through the adoption of our Wix Studio product, with these customer types as anticipated and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 22, 2024. The preceding list is not intended to be an exhaustive list of all of our forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release speaks only as of the date hereof. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Wix.com Ltd.





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS - GAAP





(In thousands, except loss per share data)























Three Months Ended

March 31,

2024

2023

(unaudited) Revenues





Creative Subscriptions $ 304,293

$ 278,130 Business Solutions 115,483

95,946

419,776

374,076







Cost of Revenues





Creative Subscriptions 54,803

57,484 Business Solutions 82,494

71,994

137,297

129,478







Gross Profit 282,479

244,598







Operating expenses:





Research and development 124,245

114,943 Selling and marketing 107,234

99,133 General and administrative 41,330

38,517 Impairment, restructuring and other costs 0

25,338 Total operating expenses 272,809

277,931 Operating income (loss) 9,670

(33,333) Financial income, net 18,884

21,377 Other income 211

57 Income (loss) before taxes on income 28,765

(11,899) Income tax expenses (benefit) 4,763

(1,530) Net income (loss) $ 24,002

$ (10,369)







Basic net income (loss) per share $ 0.43

$ (0.18) Basic weighted-average shares used to compute net income (loss) per share 56,098,997

56,408,677







Diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.41

$ (0.18) Diluted weighted-average shares used to compute net income (loss) per share 58,647,238

56,408,677

Wix.com Ltd.





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





(In thousands)















Period ended

March 31,

December 31,

2024

2023 Assets (unaudited)

(audited) Current Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 513,323

$ 609,622 Short-term deposits 241,987

212,709 Restricted deposits 1,306

2,125 Marketable securities 126,910

140,563 Trade receivables 56,275

57,394 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 60,075

47,792 Total current assets 999,876

1,070,205







Long-Term Assets:





Prepaid expenses and other long-term assets 28,292

34,296 Property and equipment, net 136,981

136,928 Marketable securities 34,935

64,806 Intangible assets, net 26,527

28,010 Goodwill 49,329

49,329 Operating lease right-of-use assets 416,140

420,562 Total long-term assets 692,204

733,931







Total assets $ 1,692,080

$ 1,804,136







Liabilities and Shareholders' Deficiency





Current Liabilities:





Trade payables $ 34,434

$ 38,305 Employees and payroll accruals 54,152

56,581 Deferred revenues 626,081

592,608 Current portion of convertible notes, net -

- Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 74,974

76,556 Operating lease liabilities 23,494

24,981 Total current liabilities 813,135

789,031 Long Term Liabilities:





Long-term deferred revenues 91,230

83,384 Long-term deferred tax liability 1,595

7,167 Convertible notes, net 570,504

569,714 Other long-term liabilities 9,759

7,699 Long-term operating lease liabilities 400,063

401,626 Total long-term liabilities 1,073,151

1,069,590







Total liabilities 1,886,286

1,858,621







Shareholders' Deficiency





Ordinary shares 107

110 Additional paid-in capital 1,620,838

1,539,952 Treasury Stock (800,172)

(558,875) Accumulated other comprehensive loss 883

4,192 Accumulated deficit (1,015,862)

(1,039,864) Total shareholders' deficiency (194,206)

(54,485)







Total liabilities and shareholders' deficiency $ 1,692,080

$ 1,804,136

Wix.com Ltd.





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS





(In thousands)























Three Months Ended

March 31,

2024

2023

(unaudited) OPERATING ACTIVITIES:





Net income (loss) $ 24,002

$ (10,369) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation $ 6,442

4,922 Amortization $ 1,483

1,488 Share based compensation expenses $ 58,142

54,521 Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs $ 790

1,308 Changes in accrued interest and exchange rate on short term and long term deposits $ 880

(25) Non-cash impairment, restructuring and other costs $ -

20,834 Amortization of premium and discount and accrued interest on marketable securities, net $ 597

540 Remeasurement gain on Marketable equity $ (3,367)

(13,898) Changes in deferred income taxes, net $ (5,011)

(4,144) Changes in operating lease right-of-use assets $ 5,024

5,796 Changes in operating lease liabilities $ (3,652)

(8,121) Loss on foreign exchange, net $ 553

- Decrease (increase) in trade receivables $ 1,119

(10,474) Increase in prepaid expenses and other current and long-term assets $ (12,568)

(10,858) Decrease in trade payables $ (2,123)

(41,670) Decrease in employees and payroll accruals $ (2,429)

(10,042) Increase in short term and long term deferred revenues $ 41,319

60,975 Increase in accrued expenses and other current liabilities $ 2,635

5,178 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 113,836

45,961 INVESTING ACTIVITIES:





Proceeds from short-term deposits and restricted deposits $ 823

56,091 Investment in short-term deposits and restricted deposits $ (30,162)

(58,980) Investment in marketable securities $ (27,847)

- Proceeds from marketable securities $ 52,805

58,390 Purchase of property and equipment and lease prepayment $ (7,715)

(19,574) Capitalization of internal use of software $ (410)

(1,358) Proceeds from sale of equity securities $ 22,148

31,861 Purchases of investments in privately held companies $ (550)

(7,500) Net cash provided by investing activities $ 9,092

58,930 FINANCING ACTIVITIES:





Proceeds from exercise of options and ESPP shares $ 22,628

19,655 Purchase of treasury stock $ (241,302)

(18,319) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities $ (218,674)

1,336 Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalent and restricted cash $ (553)

- INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS $ (96,299)

106,227 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS—Beginning of period $ 609,622

244,686 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS—End of period $ 513,323

$ 350,913

Wix.com Ltd.





KEY PERFORMANCE METRICS





(In thousands)















Three Months Ended

March 31,

2024

2023

(unaudited) Creative Subscriptions 304,293

278,130 Business Solutions 115,483

95,946 Total Revenues $ 419,776

$ 374,076







Creative Subscriptions 334,637

313,429 Business Solutions 122,644

101,476 Total Bookings $ 457,281

$ 414,905







Free Cash Flow $ 105,711

$ 25,029 Free Cash Flow excluding HQ build out and restructuring costs $ 111,073

$ 44,029 Creative Subscriptions ARR $ 1,244,264

$ 1,134,662

Wix.com Ltd.





RECONCILIATION OF REVENUES TO BOOKINGS





(In thousands)















Three Months Ended

March 31,

2024

2023

(unaudited) Revenues $ 419,776

$ 374,076 Change in deferred revenues 41,319

60,975 Change in unbilled contractual obligations (3,814)

(20,146) Bookings $ 457,281

$ 414,905

























Three Months Ended

March 31,

2024

2023

(unaudited) Creative Subscriptions Revenues $ 304,293

$ 278,130 Change in deferred revenues 34,158

55,445 Change in unbilled contractual obligations (3,814)

(20,146) Creative Subscriptions Bookings $ 334,637

$ 313,429

















Three Months Ended

March 31,

2024

2023

(unaudited) Business Solutions Revenues $ 115,483

$ 95,946 Change in deferred revenues 7,161

5,530 Business Solutions Bookings $ 122,644

$ 101,476

Wix.com Ltd.





RECONCILIATION OF COHORT BOOKINGS





(In millions)







Three Months Ended

March 31,

2024

2023







Q1 Cohort revenues $ 9

$ 8 Q1 Change in deferred revenues 23

22 Q1 Cohort Bookings $ 32

$ 30

Wix.com Ltd.





RECONCILIATION OF REVENUES AND BOOKINGS EXCLUDING FX IMPACT





(In thousands)







Three Months Ended

March 31,

2024

2023

(unaudited) Revenues $ 419,776

$ 374,076 FX impact on Q1/24 using Y/Y rates (1,422)

- Revenues excluding FX impact $ 418,354

$ 374,076







Y/Y growth 12 %













Three Months Ended

March 31,

2024

2023

(unaudited) Bookings $ 457,281

$ 414,905 FX impact on Q1/24 using Y/Y rates (1,115)

- Bookings excluding FX impact $ 456,166

$ 414,905







Y/Y growth 10 %





Wix.com Ltd.





TOTAL ADJUSTMENTS GAAP TO NON-GAAP





(In thousands)























Three Months Ended

March 31,

2024

2023 (1) Share based compensation expenses: (unaudited) Cost of revenues $ 3,590

$ 4,238 Research and development 31,102

28,294 Selling and marketing 10,483

9,558 General and administrative 12,967

12,431 Total share based compensation expenses 58,142

54,521 (2) Amortization 1,483

1,488 (3) Acquisition related expenses 5

196 (4) Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs 790

1,308 (5) Impairment, restructuring and other costs -

25,338 (6) Sales tax accrual and other G&A expenses 121

308 (7) Unrealized gain on equity and other investments (3,367)

(13,898) (8) Non-operating foreign exchange income (4,663)

(3,662) (9) Provision for income tax effects related to non-GAAP adjustments 774

(4,131) Total adjustments of GAAP to Non GAAP $ 53,285

$ 61,468

Wix.com Ltd.





RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP GROSS PROFIT





(In thousands)























Three Months Ended

March 31,

2024

2023

(unaudited) Gross Profit $ 282,479

$ 244,598 Share based compensation expenses 3,590

4,238 Acquisition related expenses -

24 Amortization 667

667 Non GAAP Gross Profit 286,736

249,527







Non GAAP Gross margin 68 %

67 %

















Three Months Ended

March 31,

2024

2023

(unaudited) Gross Profit - Creative Subscriptions $ 249,490

$ 220,646 Share based compensation expenses 2,669

3,151 Non GAAP Gross Profit - Creative Subscriptions 252,159

223,797







Non GAAP Gross margin - Creative Subscriptions 83 %

80 %

















Three Months Ended

March 31,

2024

2023

(unaudited) Gross Profit - Business Solutions $ 32,989

$ 23,952 Share based compensation expenses 921

1,087 Acquisition related expenses -

24 Amortization 667

667 Non GAAP Gross Profit - Business Solutions 34,577

25,730







Non GAAP Gross margin - Business Solutions 30 %

27 %

Wix.com Ltd.





RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) TO NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME





(In thousands)















Three Months Ended

March 31,

2024

2023

(unaudited) Operating income (loss) $ 9,670

$ (33,333) Adjustments:





Share based compensation expenses 58,142

54,521 Amortization 1,483

1,488 Impairment, restructuring and other charges -

25,338 Sales tax accrual and other G&A expenses 121

308 Acquisition related expenses 5

196 Total adjustments $ 59,751

$ 81,851







Non GAAP operating income $ 69,421

$ 48,518







Non GAAP operating margin 17 %

13 %

Wix.com Ltd.





RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME AND NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER SHARE





(In thousands, except per share data)















Three Months Ended

March 31,

2024

2023

(unaudited) Net income (loss) $ 24,002

$ (10,369) Share based compensation expenses and other Non GAAP adjustments 53,285

61,468 Non-GAAP net income $ 77,287

$ 51,099







Basic Non GAAP net income per share $ 1.38

$ 0.91 Weighted average shares used in computing basic Non GAAP net income per share 56,098,997

56,408,677







Diluted Non GAAP net income per share $ 1.29

$ 0.91 Weighted average shares used in computing diluted Non GAAP net income per share 60,073,986

56,408,677

Wix.com Ltd.





RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW





(In thousands)















Three Months Ended

March 31,

2024

2023

(unaudited) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 113,836

$ 45,961 Capital expenditures, net (8,125)

(20,932) Free Cash Flow $ 105,711

$ 25,029







Restructuring and other costs -

2,051 Capex related to HQ build out 5,362

16,949 Free Cash Flow excluding HQ build out and restructuring costs $ 111,073

$ 44,029

Wix.com Ltd. RECONCILIATION OF BASIC WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING AND THE DILUTED WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER

OF SHARES OUTSTANDING











Three Months Ended

March 31,

2024

2023

(unaudited)















Basic weighted-average shares used to compute net income (loss) per share 56,098,997

56,408,677 Effect of dilutive securities (included in the effect of dilutive securities is the assumed conversion of employee stock

options, employee RSUs and the Notes) 2,548,241

- Diluted weighted-average shares used to compute net income (loss) per share 58,647,238

56,408,677







The following items have been excluded from the diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding because

they are anti-dilutive:





Stock options 1,315,926

4,149,981 Restricted share units 406,968

3,538,527 Convertible Notes (if-converted) 1,426,748

3,969,514

61,796,880

68,066,699

SOURCE Wix.com Ltd.