Wix Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

NEW YORK, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wix.com Ltd. (Nasdaq: WIX) today reported strong financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019, exceeding its prior guidance. In addition, the Company provided its initial outlook for the third quarter 2019 and raised its outlook for the full year, reflecting accelerating collections growth for the second half of the year.

"Our ongoing strong top line performance reflects success across multiple growth drivers, including vast improvements to our overall product offering and increasing adoption of complementary products. These results validate the increasing value we provide to our evolving user base. We have made tremendous progress with multiple new initiatives, and I believe these will drive growth in the second half of this year and beyond," said Avishai Abrahami, Co-founder and CEO of Wix.

Lior Shemesh, CFO of Wix, said, "We continue to grow the value of our user base through new product offerings and increasing monetization. We now expect future collections of existing user cohorts to be $5.9 billion over the next eight years, which is an increase of 28% Y/Y. Our results continue to show the strength of our financial model and our ability to drive profitable growth, which we believe will continue through this year and for many years to come."

Commenting on the recently announced initiative to expand Customer Solutions, Nir Zohar, President and COO of Wix, said, "Our expanding Customer Solutions organization is ramping quickly as we have added resources and are implementing many new processes to enable personalized support for users. Initial data is very positive, and we continue to believe this initiative will fuel additional growth."

Q2 2019 Financial Summary



Three months ended June 30,

$ in thousands 2018 2019

Y/Y growth

Prior Q2 2019 Outlook Revenue $146,132 $185,419

27%

$182,000 – 184,000 Collections $159,895 $199,563

25%

$197,000 – 199,000 Operating (Loss) $(6,507) $(14,161)

NA



Non-GAAP Operating Income $12,939 $14,195

10%



Net Cash Provided by

Operating Activities $27,268 $37,180

36%



Free Cash Flow $23,857 $30,754

29%



















Additional Q2 2019 Results and Highlights

Gross margin on a GAAP basis in the second quarter of 2019 was 75%, compared to 79% in the second quarter of 2018

Non-GAAP gross margin in the second quarter of 2019, calculated as non-GAAP gross profit as a percent of revenue, was 76%, compared to 80% in the second quarter of 2018

GAAP net loss in the second quarter of 2019 was $(16.7) million , or $(0.33) per share, compared to a net loss of $(5.6) million , or $(0.12) per share, for the second quarter of 2018

Non-GAAP net income in the second quarter of 2019 was $17.0 million , or $0.34 per share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $13.8 million , or $0.29 per share for the second quarter of 2018

Net cash provided by operating activities in the second quarter of 2019 was $37.2 million , while capital expenditures totaled $6.4 million , leading to free cash flow of $30.8 million , compared to $23.9 million of free cash flow in the second quarter of 2018, a 29% year-over-year increase

Added 132,000 net premium subscriptions in the second quarter of 2019 to reach 4.3 million as of June 30, 2019 , a 17% increase over the total number of premium subscriptions at the end of the second quarter of 2018

Added 5.7 million registered users in the second quarter of 2019. Registered users as of June 30, 2019 were 154 million, representing an 18% increase compared to the end of the second quarter of 2018

Recent Business Highlights

Multiple new initiatives indicating strong future growth potential: The progress of several new initiatives under development at Wix are demonstrating the ability to contribute growth in the future. To highlight a few:

When we launched Corvid by Wix, we did so to expand our addressable market to professionals - this expansion is happening as more professionals are coming to Wix than ever before

Gaining momentum with Agency Partners - tens of thousands use Wix today

Significant progress in expanding Customer Support organization - now providing 24/7 support globally and implementing procedures to provide personalized support

Share of Wix Payments of total GMV rapidly increasing as total GMV continues to climb, demonstrating strong momentum as global rollout continues

Over 500,000 Wix users with premium subscriptions have used at least one component of Ascend by Wix in the last 30 days, illustrating this product's enormous market potential

Announced new operations in Japan : We announced expanded operations in Japan with the opening of an office in Tokyo in order to drive further growth in this market. Through the development of partnerships, targeted marketing and dedicated customer support, these new operations will improve our ability to serve this fast-growing market.

Acquired Gefen Team to form a new creative group within Wix: In May, we completed an acquihire of the Tel Aviv -based creative agency in support of our goal to become a top 100 brand globally. The Gefen Team, an award-winning creative agency, joined the Wix marketing team full time, and Founder Eran Gefen is now the Vice President of Creative at Wix.

Launched global partnership with eSports and entertainment organization FaZe Clan: As part of our brand strategy, we have partnered with FaZe Clan to connect with current and future customers through integrated social and digital content. Wix will become FaZe Clan's official website development and design partner. Wix branding will also be featured on the official FaZe Clan team shirt, and Wix will serve as an official supporter of FaZe Clan's Professional Fortnite team. This is our first eSports partnership and part of our ongoing sports marketing efforts.

Hosting the second annual Wix Design Playground: We are hosting a three-month design program in New York in which participants develop and hone their web design skills. A major initiative over the course of the program is the Social Good Project in which each designer helps a local non-profit to build an online presence and manage the outreach to their communities using the Wix platform.

Financial Outlook

Wix is introducing its outlook for the third quarter 2019:



Q3 2019 Outlook

Y/Y growth Revenue $196 - $198 million

26% - 27% Collections $204 - $206 million

25% - 27%









Wix is also updating its outlook for the full year 2019:



Updated FY 2019 Outlook

Y/Y growth

Prior FY 2019 Outlook Revenue $761 - $765 million

26% - 27%

$758 - $763 million Collections $825 - $831 million

25% - 26%

$822 - $830 million Free Cash Flow $123 - $126 million

21% - 24%

$122 - $126 million

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Wix will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 to answer questions about the financial and operational performance of the business for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019. The conference call will include a brief statement by management and will focus on answering questions about our results during the quarter. To enhance the Q&A portion of this call, the Company has posted a shareholder update and supporting slides to its Investor Relations website at https://investors.wix.com/. These materials provide shareholders and analysts with additional detail for analyzing results in advance of the quarterly conference call.

To participate on the live call, analysts and investors should dial +1-877-270-2148 (US/ Canada), +1-412-902-6510 (International) or 1-809-212-373 (Israel) at least ten minutes prior to the start time of the call and reference Conference ID WIX. A telephonic replay of the call will be available through July 31, 2019 at 11:59 p.m. ET by dialing +1-877-344-7529 and providing Conference ID 10133234.

Wix will also offer a live and archived webcast of the conference call, accessible from the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website at https://investors.wix.com/.

About Wix.com Ltd.

Wix is leading the way with a cloud-based website development platform for over 150 million registered users worldwide today. The Wix website builder was founded on the belief that the Internet should be accessible to everyone to develop, create and contribute. Through free and premium subscriptions, Wix empowers millions of businesses, organizations, artists, and individuals to take their businesses, brands and workflow online. The Wix Editor, Wix ADI, a highly curated App Market, Ascend by Wix and Corvid by Wix enable users to build and manage a fully integrated and dynamic digital presence. Wix's headquarters are in Tel Aviv with offices in Be'er Sheva, Berlin, Dnipro, Dublin, Kiev, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Francisco, São Paulo, Tokyo and Vilnius.

Visit us: on our blog, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and Pinterest

Download: Wix App is available for free on Google Play and in the App Store

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement its consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, Wix uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: collections, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) per share and free cash flow (collectively the "Non-GAAP financial measures"). Collections represents the total cash collected by us from our customers in a given period and is calculated by adding the change in deferred revenues for a particular period to revenues for the same period. Non-GAAP gross margin represents gross profit calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses and amortization, divided by revenue. Non-GAAP operating income (loss) represents operating income (loss) calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, amortization, and acquisition-related expenses. Non-GAAP net income (loss) represents net loss calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, amortization, amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs and acquisition-related expenses and non-operating foreign exchange expenses (income). Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share represents non-GAAP net income (loss) divided by the weighted average number of shares used in computing GAAP loss per share. Free cash flow represents net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less capital expenditures.

The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. The Company believes that these measures provide useful information about operating results, enhance the overall understanding of past financial performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision making.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below. The accompanying tables have more details on the GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to non-GAAP financial measures and the related reconciliations between these financial measures. The Company has not reconciled its free cash flow guidance to net cash provided by operating activities because net cash provided by operating activities is not accessible on a forward-looking basis. Items that impact net cash provided by operating activities are out of the Company's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. Accordingly, a reconciliation to net cash provided by operating activities is not available without unreasonable effort.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements may include projections regarding our future performance, including, but not limited to revenue, collections and free cash flow, and may be identified by words like "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "outlook," "future," "will," "seek" and similar terms or phrases. The forward-looking statements contained in this document, including the full year guidance, are based on management's current expectations, which are subject to uncertainty, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, our ability to grow our user base and premium subscriptions; our ability to create new and higher monetization opportunities from our premium subscriptions; our ability to enter into new markets and attract new customer segments; our ability to maintain and enhance our brand and reputation; our prediction of the future collections generated by our user cohorts; our share repurchases made pursuant to our share repurchase plan; our ability to manage the growth of our infrastructure effectively; our ability to effectively execute our initiatives to scale and improve our user support function; the success of our sales efforts; customer acceptance and satisfaction of new products and other challenges inherent in new product development; changes to technologies used in our solutions; or changes in global, national, regional or local economic, business, competitive, market, regulatory and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's 2018 annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 9, 2019. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release speaks only as of the date hereof. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Investor Relations:

Maggie O'Donnell

investors.wix.com

ir@wix.com

415-223-2624

Media Relations:

Vivian Hernandez

Wix.com

pr@wix.com

415-517-6539

Wix.com Ltd. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS - GAAP (In thousands, except loss per share data)

































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2018

2019

2018

2019

(unaudited)

(audited)

(unaudited)















Revenue $ 146,132

$ 185,419

$ 283,907

$ 359,709 Cost of revenue 30,437

46,662

59,481

86,377 Gross Profit 115,695

138,757

224,426

273,332















Operating expenses:













Research and development 48,492

61,486

94,994

119,669 Selling and marketing 58,855

71,329

125,866

157,047 General and administrative 14,855

20,103

28,525

38,569 Total operating expenses 122,202

152,918

249,385

315,285 Operating loss (6,507)

(14,161)

(24,959)

(41,953) Financial expenses, net 1,532

(580)

1,403

(2,310) Other income (expenses) 63

8

84

32 Loss before taxes on income (4,912)

(14,733)

(23,472)

(44,231) Taxes on income 728

2,001

1,979

3,243 Net loss $ (5,640)

$ (16,734)

$ (25,451)

$ (47,474)















Basic and diluted net loss per share $ (0.12)

$ (0.33)

$ (0.54)

$ (0.95) Basic and diluted weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share 47,689,337

50,273,017

47,258,381

49,917,692

Wix.com Ltd. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (In thousands)









Period ended

December 31,

June 30,

2018

2019 Assets (audited)

(unaudited) Current Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 331,057

$ 351,462 Short term deposits 349,619

293,250 Restricted cash and deposit 1,149

1,149 Marketable securities 22,992

104,863 Trade receivables 13,528

18,230 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 11,939

25,774 Total current assets 730,284

794,728







Long Term Assets:





Property and equipment, net 21,947

27,079 Marketable securities 47,225

73,858 Prepaid expenses and other long-term assets 3,065

2,623 Intangible assets and goodwill, net 42,229

41,459 Operating lease assets -

57,327 Total long-term assets 114,466

202,346







Total assets $ 844,750

$ 997,074







Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity





Current Liabilities:





Trade payables $ 45,567

$ 46,074 Employees and payroll accruals 32,036

45,452 Deferred revenues 227,226

262,259 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 35,564

42,972 Operating lease liabilities -

15,259 Total current liabilities 340,393

412,016







Long term deferred revenues 12,494

17,694 Long term deferred tax liability 602

570 Convertible senior notes 337,777

348,089 Long term loan 1,219

1,219 Other long term liabilities -

2,074 Long term operating lease liabilities -

42,784 Total long term liabilities 352,092

412,430







Total liabilities 692,485

824,446







Shareholders' Equity





Ordinary shares 88

93 Additional paid-in capital 472,239

537,799 Other comprehensive loss (1,691)

581 Accumulated deficit (318,371)

(365,845) Total shareholders' equity 152,265

172,628







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 844,750

$ 997,074

Wix.com Ltd. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands)

































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2018

2019

2018

2019

(unaudited)

(audited)

(unaudited) OPERATING ACTIVITIES:













Net loss $ (5,640)

$ (16,734)

$ (25,451)

$ (47,474) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:













Depreciation 2,196

2,927

4,093

5,585 Amortization 731

738

1,319

1,470 Share based compensation expenses 17,769

27,565

33,443

52,472 Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs -

5,194

-

10,311 Decrease (increase) in accrued interest and exchange rate on short term and long term deposits (545)

105

(897)

594 Amortization of premium and discount and accrued interest on marketable securities, net 45

(10)

12

41 Deferred income taxes, net (307)

402

(405)

533 Decrease (increase) in trade receivables 2,536

161

2,724

(4,532) Increase in prepaid expenses and other current and long-term assets (8,277)

(3,942)

(17,549)

(11,141) Increase (decrease) in trade payables 3,826

(3,222)

3,382

1,328 Increase in employees and payroll accruals 4,978

4,223

13,431

12,235 Increase in short term and long term deferred revenues 13,763

14,144

35,643

40,233 Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses and other current liabilities (3,807)

5,629

2,302

10,599 Net cash provided by operating activities 27,268

37,180

52,047

72,254 INVESTING ACTIVITIES:













Proceeds from short-term deposits and restricted deposits 5,337

55,000

19,111

81,775 Investment in short-term deposits and restricted deposits (125,001)

-

(151,780)

(26,000) Investment in marketable securities (11,576)

(108,693)

(14,979)

(136,616) Proceeds from marketable securities 11,496

21,601

14,436

29,056 Purchase of property and equipment (3,296)

(6,235)

(6,507)

(11,065) Capitalization of software development costs (115)

(191)

(262)

(389) Investment in other long-term assets (500)

-

(500)

- Payment for Businesses acquired -

(2,800)

-

(2,800) Net cash used in investing activities (123,655)

(41,318)

(140,481)

(66,039) FINANCING ACTIVITIES:













Proceeds from exercise of options and ESPP shares 11,587

7,512

21,891

14,190 Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes 385,000

-

385,000

- Payments of debt issuance costs (10,010)

-

(10,010)

- Purchase of capped call (39,424)

-

(39,424)

- Net cash provided by financing activities 347,153

7,512

357,457

14,190 INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 250,766

3,374

269,023

20,405 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS—Beginning of period 103,487

348,088

85,230

331,057 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS—End of period $ 354,253

$ 351,462

$ 354,253

$ 351,462

Wix.com Ltd. KEY PERFORMANCE METRICS (In thousands)

















Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2018

2019

2018

2019

(unaudited)

(unaudited) Revenues $ 146,132

$ 185,419

$ 283,907

$ 359,709 Collections $ 159,895

$ 199,563

$ 319,550

$ 399,942 Free Cash Flow $ 23,857

$ 30,754

$ 45,278

$ 60,800 Number of registered users at period end (*) 131,027

154,039

131,027

154,039 Number of premium subscriptions at period end (*) 3,659

4,295

3,659

4,295















(*) Excludes users and subscriptions of DeviantArt



















Wix.com Ltd. RECONCILIATION OF REVENUES TO COLLECTIONS (In thousands)

















Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2018

2019

2018

2019

(unaudited)

(unaudited) Revenues $ 146,132

$ 185,419

$ 283,907

$ 359,709 Change in deferred revenues 13,763

14,144

35,643

40,233 Collections $ 159,895

$ 199,563

$ 319,550

$ 399,942





Wix.com Ltd. TOTAL ADJUSTMENTS GAAP TO NON-GAAP (In thousands)

































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2018

2019

2018

2019 (1) Share based compensation expenses: (unaudited)

(unaudited) Cost of revenues $ 1,087

$ 1,436

$ 2,166

$ 2,747 Research and development 9,470

14,119

17,955

26,375 Selling and marketing 2,352

4,506

4,394

9,254 General and administrative 4,860

7,504

8,928

14,096 Total share based compensation expenses 17,769

27,565

33,443

52,472 (2) Amortization 731

738

1,319

1,470 (3) Acquisition related expenses 946

53

2,374

53 (4) Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs -

5,194

-

10,311 (5) Non-operating foreign exchange expenses (income) -

140

-

1,592 Total adjustments of GAAP to Non GAAP $ 19,446

$ 33,690

$ 37,136

$ 65,898





Wix.com Ltd. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP GROSS PROFIT (In thousands)

































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2018

2019

2018

2019

(unaudited)

(unaudited) Gross Profit $ 115,695

$ 138,757

$ 224,426

$ 273,332 Share based compensation expenses 1,087

1,436

2,166

2,747 Amortization 142

141

284

283 Non GAAP Gross Profit 116,924

140,334

226,876

276,362















Non GAAP Gross margin 80%

76%

80%

77%





Wix.com Ltd. RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING LOSS TO NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME (In thousands)

















Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2018

2019

2018

2019

(unaudited)

(unaudited) Operating loss $ (6,507)

$ (14,161)

$ (24,959)

$ (41,953) Adjustments:













Share based compensation expenses 17,769

27,565

33,443

52,472 Amortization 731

738

1,319

1,470 Acquisition related expenses 946

53

2,374

53 Total adjustments $ 19,446

$ 28,356

$ 37,136

$ 53,995















Non GAAP operating income $ 12,939

$ 14,195

$ 12,177

$ 12,042





Wix.com Ltd. RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME AND NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER SHARE (In thousands, except per share data)

















Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2018

2019

2018

2019

(unaudited)

(unaudited) Net loss $ (5,640)

$ (16,734)

$ (25,451)

$ (47,474) Share based compensation expense and other Non GAAP adjustments 19,446

33,690

37,136

65,898 Non-GAAP net income $ 13,806

$ 16,956

$ 11,685

$ 18,424















Basic Non GAAP net income per share $ 0.29

$ 0.34

$ 0.25

$ 0.37 Weighted average shares used in computing basic Non GAAP net income\ per share 47,689,337

50,273,017

47,258,381

49,917,692





Wix.com Ltd. RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW (In thousands)

















Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2018

2019

2018

2019

(unaudited)

(unaudited) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 27,268

$ 37,180

$ 52,047

$ 72,254 Capital expenditures, net (3,411)

(6,426)

(6,769)

(11,454) Free Cash Flow $ 23,857

$ 30,754

$ 45,278

$ 60,800





Wix.com Ltd. RECONCILIATION OF BASIC WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING AND THE DILUTED WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING



















Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2018

2019

2018

2019

(unaudited)

(unaudited)















Basic and diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding 47,689,337

50,273,017

47,258,381

49,917,692 The following items have been excluded from the diluted weighted average number of shares

outstanding because they are anti-dilutive:













Stock options 8,040,188

7,744,708

8,040,188

7,744,708 Restricted share units 2,117,774

2,289,069

2,117,774

2,289,069

57,847,299

60,306,794

57,416,343

59,951,469

Wix.com Ltd. RECONCILIATION OF PROJECTED REVENUES TO PROJECTED COLLECTIONS (In thousands)

















Three Months Ended

YearEnding

September 30, 2019

December 31, 2019

Low

High

Low

High















Projected revenues 196,000

198,000

761,000

765,000 Projected change in deferred revenues 8,000

8,000

64,000

66,000 Projected collections $ 204,000

$ 206,000

$ 825,000

$ 831,000

SOURCE Wix.com Ltd.

Related Links

https://www.wix.com

