Wix Reveals Website Creation Activity for 2019

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wix.com, Ltd. is sharing its review of 2019 website creation behavior. Using internal anonymized data, the report takes a look at trends in website building across the United States, including peak days and times for creativity and which cities are outpacing their population to produce the most sites.

Get ready to put away the champagne flute and start building. It appears that inspiration to create a website follows on from many New Year's resolutions. Wix found that almost 50% more websites are built during the first week of the year, than the week before. However, in 2019, the most popular day for building a website was in the spring, on April 30. In contrast, July 4 was the slowest day for website creation. Wix also learned that:

Hollywood, California is the city that edits its websites during weekends the most

While New York has the most websites, San Jose, California, in the heart of Silicon Valley, comes out on top when measured per capita.

Top five cities overall for website creation:

New York City Los Angeles Miami Houston Chicago

Top five cities per capita for website creation:

San Jose Dallas Austin Houston Philadelphia

