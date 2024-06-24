Wix Studio Announces a New Figma Plugin to Turn Designs into Functional, Interactive Websites

Transform imported designs into a powerful, responsive website using Wix Studio's no-code animations, robust CMS, native business solutions, AI tools, and more

NEW YORK, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX), the leading SaaS website builder platform globally1, announced today the launch of the Figma to Wix Studio plugin. that allows professionals to seamlessly export their Figma designs into the Wix Studio platform to create dynamic web experiences. Leveraging Wix Studio's built-in, robust native business solutions, AI and agency tools, designers, agencies and professionals can save valuable time and resources in the creation process.

With the Wix Studio Figma plugin, users can seamlessly export their Figma designs into the Wix Studio platform.

Launched in 2023, Wix Studio platform includes a newly-designed development and creation editor with code capabilities, multi-site management workspaces, and access to new monetization opportunities. Professionals can enhance their designs while harnessing Wix Studio's robust business solutions such as eCommerce, Bookings and Events and more.

"We are thrilled to present the new plugin to the design community," said Gali Erez, Head of Product at Wix Studio Editor. "With its innovative features and intuitive interface the plugin empowers users to craft captivating designs, and swiftly streamline the path from design to production. This efficiency enhances their design and development experience and ultimately drives conversions."

About Wix.com Ltd.

Wix is the leading SaaS website builder platform globally1 to create, manage and grow a digital presence. What began as a website builder in 2006 is now a complete platform providing users with enterprise-grade performance, security and a reliable infrastructure. Offering a wide range of commerce and business solutions, advanced SEO and marketing tools, Wix enables users to take full ownership of their brand, their data and their relationships with their customers. With a focus on continuous innovation and delivery of new features and products, anyone can build a powerful digital presence to fulfill their dreams on Wix.

