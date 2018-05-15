Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018

NEW YORK, May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Wix.com Ltd. (Nasdaq: WIX), a leading cloud-based web development platform, today announced that it will host its Analyst and Investor Day on Tuesday, June 5, 2018 in New York.
Key members of Wix's management team will host a series of presentations beginning at 12:30 p.m. ET. The event, along with supporting materials, can be accessed live or via an archived replay through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://investors.wix.com/.
Space for the event is limited and, therefore, in-person attendance is by invitation only and advanced registration is required. Analysts and institutional investors interested in attending are encouraged to contact Wix Investor Relations at ir@wix.com to request an invitation.
Wix is leading the way with a cloud-based development platform for over 128 million registered users worldwide. Wix was founded on the belief that the Internet should be accessible to everyone to develop, create and contribute. Through free and premium subscriptions, Wix empowers millions of businesses, organizations, artists, and individuals to take their businesses, brands and workflow online. The Wix Editor, Wix ADI, a highly curated App Market, and Wix Code enable users to build and manage a fully integrated and dynamic digital presence. Wix's headquarters are in Tel Aviv with offices in Be'er Sheva, Berlin, Dnipro, Kiev, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Francisco, São Paulo and Vilnius.
