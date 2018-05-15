Space for the event is limited and, therefore, in-person attendance is by invitation only and advanced registration is required. Analysts and institutional investors interested in attending are encouraged to contact Wix Investor Relations at ir@wix.com to request an invitation.

About Wix.com Ltd.

Wix is leading the way with a cloud-based development platform for over 128 million registered users worldwide. Wix was founded on the belief that the Internet should be accessible to everyone to develop, create and contribute. Through free and premium subscriptions, Wix empowers millions of businesses, organizations, artists, and individuals to take their businesses, brands and workflow online. The Wix Editor, Wix ADI, a highly curated App Market, and Wix Code enable users to build and manage a fully integrated and dynamic digital presence. Wix's headquarters are in Tel Aviv with offices in Be'er Sheva, Berlin, Dnipro, Kiev, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Francisco, São Paulo and Vilnius.

Visit us: on our blog, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Pinterest and Google+

Download: Wix App is available for free on Google Play and in the App Store

Investor Relations:

Maggie O'Donnell

ir@wix.com

415-223-2624

Media Relations:

Vivian Hernandez

pr@wix.com

415-517-6539

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wix-to-host-analyst-and-investor-day-on-june-5-2018-300648067.html

SOURCE Wix.com Ltd.

Related Links

http://www.wix.com

