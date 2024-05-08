Wix to Participate in Fireside Chat at J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

Wix Com Ltd

May 08, 2024, 16:10 ET

NEW YORK, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wix.com Ltd. (Nasdaq: WIX), today announced that Wix management will participate in a fireside chat at J.P. Morgan's Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Wednesday, May 22nd at 11:20 a.m. ET.

The event will be available via live audio webcast and archived replay on Wix's investor relations website: https://investors.wix.com.

About Wix.com Ltd.
Wix is the leading SaaS website builder platform to create, manage, and grow a global, digital presence1. What began as a website builder in 2006 is now a complete platform providing self-creators, agencies, and enterprises, with distinguished performance, security, and a reliable infrastructure. With a focus on continuous innovation, a wide range of commerce and business solutions, advanced SEO, marketing tools, and industry-leading AI technologies, Wix users have full ownership of their brand and unmatched creative freedom. Complimenting the Wix platform for self-creators, Wix Studio is an advanced creation and management platform for agencies and freelancers.

For more about Wix, please visit our Press Room
Media Relations Contact:  [email protected]

1

Based on number of active live sites as reported by competitors' figures, independent third-party data and internal data as of Q4 2023.

