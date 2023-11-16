Wix to Participate in Fireside Chat at the Nasdaq 49th Investor Conference

Wix.com Ltd.

16 Nov, 2023, 16:40 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wix.com Ltd. (Nasdaq: WIX), today announced that Wix management will participate in a fireside chat at the Nasdaq 49th Investor Conference on Tuesday, December 5th, 2023 at 6:00 a.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. GMT.

The event will be available via live audio webcast and archived replay on Wix's investor relations website: https://investors.wix.com.

About Wix.com Ltd.
Wix is the leading SaaS website builder platform globally1 to create, manage and grow a digital presence. What began as a website builder in 2006 is now a complete platform providing users with enterprise-grade performance, security and a reliable infrastructure. Offering a wide range of commerce and business solutions, advanced SEO and marketing tools, Wix enables users to take full ownership of their brand, their data and their relationships with their customers. With a focus on continuous innovation and delivery of new features and products, anyone can build a powerful digital presence to fulfill their dreams on Wix.

Investor Relations:
[email protected]

Media Relations:
[email protected]

1 Based on number of active live sites as reported by competitors' figures, independent third-party-data and internal data as of Q2 2023.

