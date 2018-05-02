Wix to Present at the J.P. Morgan Technology, Media and Communications Conference

NEW YORK, May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Wix.com Ltd. (Nasdaq: WIX), a leading cloud-based web development platform, today announced that Joe Pollaro, General Manager, US, will present at the J.P. Morgan Technology, Media and Communications Conference at The Westin Boston Waterfront in Boston, Massachusetts on Wednesday, May 16, 2018 at 11:20 a.m. ET.
The events will be available via live audio webcast and archived replay on Wix's investor relations website: https://investors.wix.com.
About Wix.com Ltd.
Wix is leading the way with cloud-based development platform for over 127 million registered users worldwide. Wix was founded on the belief that the Internet should be accessible to everyone to develop, create and contribute. Through free and premium subscriptions, Wix empowers millions of businesses, organizations, artists, and individuals to take their businesses, brands and workflow online. The Wix Editor, Wix ADI, a highly curated App Market, and Wix Code enable users to build and manage a fully integrated and dynamic digital presence. Wix's headquarters are in Tel Aviv with offices in Be'er Sheva, Berlin, Dnipro, Kiev, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Francisco, São Paulo and Vilnius.
