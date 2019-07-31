Wix to Present at the KeyBanc Capital Markets 21st Annual Technology Leadership Forum

NEW YORK, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wix.com Ltd. (Nasdaq: WIX), today announced that Joe Pollaro, GM of the US, and Maggie O'Donnell, Director of Investor Relations, will present at the KeyBanc Capital Markets 21st Annual Technology Leadership Forum at Hotel Talisa in Vail, CO on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. MDT.

The events will be available via live audio webcast and archived replay on Wix's investor relations website: https://investors.wix.com.

About Wix.com Ltd.

Wix is leading the way with a cloud-based website development platform for over 160 million registered users worldwide. The Wix website builder was founded on the belief that the Internet should be accessible to everyone to develop, create and contribute. Through free and premium subscriptions, Wix empowers millions of businesses, organizations, artists, and individuals to take their businesses, brands and workflow online. The Wix Editor, Wix ADI, a highly curated App Market, Ascend by Wix and Corvid by Wix enable users to build and manage a fully integrated and dynamic digital presence. Wix's headquarters are in Tel Aviv with offices in Be'er Sheva, Berlin, Dnipro, Dublin, Kiev, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Francisco, São Paulo, Tokyo and Vilnius.

