Wix Unveils Editor X - Extending Leadership of Web Creation Market

The sophisticated design capabilities and approachable CSS technology are combined with Wix's rich suite of business solutions, and additional coding capabilities if wanted, enabling the creation of powerful, complex websites at scale.

"We understand the evolving needs of designers and their clients, and we innovate to address their sophisticated demands and diverse requirements," said Wix Co-founder and CEO Avishai Abrahami. "Wix has established itself as a leader in the DIY market, and at the same time we are enabling those who build websites for others. Editor X is the solution for these users with more complex design needs."

Product Details:

Using an intuitive drag-and-drop interface, Editor X allows for advanced responsive design without using code and includes the following features:

Grid Layouting is an advanced two-dimensional layouting system based on CSS Grid

is an advanced two-dimensional layouting system based on CSS Grid Docking anchors elements to a specific position as the viewport changes

anchors elements to a specific position as the viewport changes Stack & scale media for seamless responsive behavior

for seamless responsive behavior Text Scale to create scalable font sizes

to create scalable font sizes Flex Layouter is a smart layouting system relying on Flexbox technology for automatic reorganization of content while resizing

is a smart layouting system relying on Flexbox technology for automatic reorganization of content while resizing Advanced sizing control defines your element as fixed or fluid, using wide support for modern CSS units

defines your element as fixed or fluid, using wide support for modern CSS units Custom Breakpoints to tailor designs to any viewport, not just classic devices

to tailor designs to any viewport, not just classic devices Wix Design System featuring sections with built-in responsive behavior matched to the color palette of your site

featuring sections with built-in responsive behavior matched to the color palette of your site Flexible Canvas with resizing handles to instantly see and customize your design across viewports

with resizing handles to instantly see and customize your design across viewports Drag and drop functionality for all advanced tools

Abrahami continues, "This platform offers advanced design capabilities, all the while providing the most accessible gateway to CSS. It was built to empower web creators who design across all devices, leveraging the latest technologies to bring their visions to life. Wix is built to meet any client need with the combination of Editor X, the ability to code if necessary, and the existing comprehensive business solutions already available from Wix."

Learn more about Editor X and apply for the Beta here: editorx.com

About Wix.com Ltd.

Wix is leading the way with a cloud-based website development platform for over 160 million registered users worldwide. The Wix website builder was founded on the belief that the Internet should be accessible to everyone to develop, create and contribute. Through free and premium subscriptions, Wix empowers millions of businesses, organizations, artists and individuals to take their businesses, brands and workflow online. The Wix Editor, Wix ADI, a highly curated App Market, Ascend by Wix and Corvid by Wix enable users to build and manage a fully integrated and dynamic digital presence. Wix's headquarters are in Tel Aviv with offices in Be'er Sheva, Berlin, Dnipro, Dublin, Kiev, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Francisco, São Paulo, Tokyo and Vilnius.

