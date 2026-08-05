WIX UPCOMING DEADLINE: Levi & Korsinsky Alerts Wix.com Ltd. Stockholders of Securities Class Action - Contact the Firm

Wix's SEC filing language about competitive factors and comparable workflow solutions is under scrutiny after allegations that AI product gaps, Base44 costs, and developer customer losses were not adequately disclosed.

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX) that a class action has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between February 19, 2025 and May 12, 2026. Submit your information now or call Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500.

WIX declined from over $180 in late May 2025 to close at $55.32 on May 13, 2026 following a series of corrective disclosures and corresponding stock drops. Lead plaintiff deadline: September 22, 2026.

Wix SEC Disclosure Adequacy Securities Allegations

The action challenges Wix's public statements and SEC filing language concerning competition, product breadth, functionality, integration of multiple solutions, and the Company's claimed ability to offer a comprehensive workflow solution for professional digital presence creation.

The complaint alleges those disclosures were materially misleading because Wix allegedly overstated the competitiveness and performance of its AI-powered products while understating the costs of developing and promoting those offerings, including costs tied to Base44.

Disclosure Gaps Alleged in Wix SEC Language

Wix's 2024 Form 20-F allegedly described an "industry-leading suite of AI-powered web creation tools."

described an "industry-leading suite of AI-powered web creation tools." SEC filing language stated that competitive factors included simplicity, functionality, product breadth, integration, design quality, reliability, and brand reputation.

The complaint challenges statements that Wix allegedly competed favorably because of its technology, product integration, customer relationships, and user base.

competed favorably because of its technology, product integration, customer relationships, and user base. Plaintiffs contend Wix allegedly failed to disclose that competing AI tools were attracting professional developer customers.

failed to disclose that competing AI tools were attracting professional developer customers. The action asserts that Wix Harmony allegedly had "holes" and "missing capabilities" when professional users required faster workflow innovation.

Regulatory Compliance Focus for WIX Investors

The complaint contends that Wix's risk and competition disclosures did not adequately describe then-existing pressures from AI product development costs, Base44-related compute and marketing expenses, and gaps in professional developer functionality.

"Generic risk factor language cannot substitute for disclosing specific, known problems that are already affecting a company's operations. Here, investors should review whether Wix's AI and competition disclosures, as alleged, fairly described the risks facing shareholders before the decline." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Find out if you might qualify to recover losses or call (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT THE FIRM — For over two decades, Levi & Korsinsky has represented shareholders in securities class actions. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years. Investors who suffered losses have until September 22, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

Frequently Asked Questions About the WIX Lawsuit

Q: What is the WIX class action lawsuit about? A: A securities class action has been filed against Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX) alleging materially false and misleading statements between February 19, 2025 and May 12, 2026. The complaint alleges Wix overstated the competitiveness and performance of its AI-powered offerings while understating costs and product limitations.

Q: How much did WIX stock drop? A: WIX shares declined $29.40 on May 21, 2025, followed by allegedly related declines of $25.22, $2.37, $8.55, and $3.26 throughout the Class Period, with a final drop of $20.56 on May 13, 2026. Shares ultimately fell from a closing price of $181.74 on May 20, 2025 to just $55.32 on May 13, 2026.

Q: What specific misstatements does the WIX lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Wix made materially false or misleading statements regarding its AI product competitiveness, Wix Harmony capabilities, Base44-related costs, and the strength of its professional developer business during the Class Period.

Q: What court was the WIX class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois and asserts claims under the federal securities laws.

Q: Who are the defendants named in the WIX lawsuit? A: The complaint names Wix.com Ltd. and individual defendants Avishai Abrahami, Lior Shemesh, and Nir Zohar, who are alleged to have made or controlled challenged public statements and filings.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the proposed class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with significant documented losses who can fairly represent other class members.

Q: What documents help evaluate WIX losses? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, sale dates, and sale prices are useful for evaluating potential losses.

Q: What if I already sold my WIX shares, can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when shares were purchased and whether losses were suffered, not whether the shares are still held.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost. Securities class actions are generally handled on a contingency basis, and any attorneys' fees and expenses are subject to court approval.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP