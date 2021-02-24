Wixar Naturals World's First Sea Moss Gummies Become a Sensation

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It is called the superfood of the sea, and now sea moss has become the must-have supplement for the health conscious after it was turned into a tasty gummy.

Raw, natural, and wildcrafted, the world's first Sea Moss Gummies were launched in April 2020 by Wixar Naturals, the innovative health supplement company.

Since then, the apple-flavored gummies have become a favorite of health influencers, celebrities, and sports stars who rely on the Sea Moss Gummies to provide all the 102 nutrients the body needs to thrive.

Sea moss is a red algae that is naturally packed with 92 vitamins and minerals. At Wixar Naturals, this amazing ingredient is responsibly sourced from the Caribbean Sea and carefully blended with wildcrafted bladderwrack and burdock root to boost that number to 102 nutrients.

"We can't believe how popular our delicious sea moss supplement has become," said Bill, CEO of Wixar Naturals.

"As a delicious and enjoyable way to benefit from the superfood sea moss, our gummies have become the go-to health supplement around the world."

Not only are Wixar Naturals Sea Moss Gummies suitable for vegans and gluten-free, they are also natural and made in an FDA-registered, cGMP certified, and allergen-free facility. The sea moss supplements are free of yeast, wheat, milk, eggs, gluten, soy, and gelatin, as well as peanuts, shellfish, dairy, artificial sweeteners, artificial colors and flavors, agave, and artificial preservatives and salicylates.

For thousands of years, the Caribbeans have eaten sea moss, but Wixar Naturals created the first tasty, alternative way to deliver the benefits of this superfood in a delicious daily supplement.

Sea moss offers the following benefits:

Thyroid support

Immune support

Weight management

Energy boosting

Joint support

Digestive health

Skincare

Sexual health

Discover more about sea moss benefits and purchase your Sea Moss Gummies at https://www.thewixar.com/

About Wixar Naturals

Exciting, innovative, and dedicated to making nutrition easy, Wixar Naturals is constantly revolutionizing the supplements market. This nutrition supplements brand believes in creating delicious and fun supplements so that more people can enjoy a wholesome and fulfilled life and optimum health. With people at the heart of everything it does, Wixar Naturals has created a whole range of supplements from gummies to capsules and powders so everyone can find an effortless way to support their health journey.

