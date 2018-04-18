Wix.com to Announce First Quarter 2018 Results on May 9, 2018

News provided by

Wix.com Ltd.

08:00 ET

NEW YORK, April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Wix.com Ltd. (Nasdaq: WIX), a leading cloud-based web development platform for small businesses to operate online, today announced that it will report its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018 before the market opens on Wednesday, May 9, 2018. Management will host a conference call and webcast that morning at 8:30 a.m. ET to answer questions about the Company's financial results. Prior to the conference call and webcast, Wix will issue a press release reporting these results along with a shareholder update and additional materials at https://investors.wix.com/.

What:

Wix.com First Quarter 2018 Results Conference Call

When:

Wednesday, May 9, 2018

Time:

8:30 a.m. ET



Live Call:

US/Canada Toll-Free: 866-393-4306

International: 734-385-2616

Israel Toll-Free: 809-315-362
Conference ID: 8696559

 


Replay:

US/Canada Toll-Free: 855-859-2056

International: 404-537-3406

Conference ID: 8696559

(Available approximately two hours after the completion of the live call until

11:59 p.m. ET on May 13, 2018)


Webcast:

https://investors.wix.com/

About Wix.com Ltd.
Wix is leading the way with cloud-based development platform for over 126 million registered users worldwide. Wix was founded on the belief that the Internet should be accessible to everyone to develop, create and contribute. Through free and premium subscriptions, Wix empowers millions of businesses, organizations, artists, and individuals to take their businesses, brands and workflow online. The Wix Editor, Wix ADI, a highly curated App Market, and Wix Code enable users to build and manage a fully integrated and dynamic digital presence. Wix's headquarters are in Tel Aviv with offices in Be'er Sheva, Berlin, Dnipro, Kiev, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Francisco, São Paulo and Vilnius.

Investor Relations:
Maggie O'Donnell
ir@wix.com 
415-223-2624

Media Relations:
Vivian Hernandez
pr@wix.com 
415-517-6539

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wixcom-to-announce-first-quarter-2018-results-on-may-9-2018-300631624.html

SOURCE Wix.com Ltd.

Related Links

https://www.wix.com

Also from this source

Feb 21, 2018, 08:00 ET Wix to Present at the JMP Securities Technology Conference

Feb 14, 2018, 01:00 ET Wix Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Results

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Wix.com to Announce First Quarter 2018 Results on May 9, 2018

News provided by

Wix.com Ltd.

08:00 ET